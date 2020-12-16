Randolph man arrested for sex trafficking of a minor

A Randolph man was arrested Tuesday and charged with sex trafficking of a minor and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, according to the US Attorney’s office for Massachusetts.

Admilson Pires, 23, allegedly trafficked a minor in Norwood during July and August 2019, the US Attorney’s office said in a statement.

Pires was detained pending an arraignment and detention hearing after his initial appearance in federal court in Boston, with a detention hearing scheduled for Dec. 22.