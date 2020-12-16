Rhode Island House Majority Leader Blazejewski lays out his priorities

“My argument,” Blazejewski told the Globe in a recent interview, “was that it’s critically important to have a seat at the table when discussing public policy.”

Though he was inspired by former President Barack Obama, had organized a local chapter of the progressive social club “Drinking Liberally,” supports abortion rights, and has an “F” rating from the National Rifle Association, Blazejewski chose to remain on Mattiello’s leadership team as deputy majority whip.

PROVIDENCE — In November 2018, a group of progressives rebelled against House Speaker Nicholas A. Mattiello, a conservative Democrat from Cranston. But one Providence progressive, Representative Christopher R. Blazejewski, did not join them.

That approach was vindicated, he said, when the House approved abortion rights legislation in 2019, despite Mattiello’s opposition. He said he played a key role in drafting, negotiating, and lobbying for the Reproductive Privacy Act, which aims to protect abortion rights in Rhode Island if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

Now, Blazejewski not only has a seat, he has moved to the head of the table as the new House majority leader. And his rise comes as the General Assembly is expected to display a new appetite for progressive priorities in the legislative session that begins in January.

Mattiello, a Cranston Democrat, lost his district race in November. K. Joseph Shekarchi, a Warwick Democrat, is poised to become House speaker on Jan. 5. And on Wednesday, the House will reconvene for the first time since the Democratic caucus chose Blazejewski as its new majority leader. (The House is meeting to vote on the state budget).

Blazejewski grew up off Mendon Road in Cumberland – “where the old Benny’s used to be.” His father worked at Arnold Lumber, and his mother still works at Macy’s in Emerald Square Mall. He graduated from Cumberland High School before earning undergraduate and law degrees from Harvard, and credits a meeting with former state Representative David Segal for sparking his interest in Rhode Island politics.

“I worked on his campaigns and learned about organizing and translating local values into action,” Blazejewski said of Segal, who represented House District 2 before running for Congress and becoming executive director of Demand Progress. “He is a great organizer and has deeply held progressive values, but he translates those in a way that makes them common sense.”

Now Blazejewski, 41, represents House District 2 and works at the law firm of Sherin and Lodgen. He spoke to the Globe about some of the major issues that the General Assembly will confront in the coming session.

Marijuana: Blazejewski said he has supported legalizing recreational marijuana since he was first elected in 2010. Back then, the idea was popular with representatives such as Scott Slater and Edith H. Ajello – but not many other legislators. Now, with the pandemic taking a toll on state revenues, the proposal is even gaining traction with state Senate leaders who had opposed it.

“It’s great to see how far this issue has come,” Blazejewski said. While Governor Gina M. Raimondo has proposed state-controlled cannabis shops modeled after New Hampshire’s liquor stores, he said, “I’m very open-minded as to the administrative mechanism used.”

Climate change: Mattiello received criticism last year when he spoke at a Boston Globe forum, saying “there is nothing Rhode Island can do to address climate change in a way that is real or impactful” because it must be addressed on a national and international level.

Blazejewski said, “I think we all have a responsibility to do our part. If everyone takes the approach that there’s nothing we can do, then we can’t take on this climate crisis.”

Environmental advocates are backing a variety of proposals, including the proposed Ocean State Climate and Resilience Fund. Blazejewski said the House Environment and Natural Resources Committee will decide “what legislation we can put together to get across the finish line.”

Guns: Raimondo and Attorney General Peter F. Neronha have repeatedly called for bans on “assault-style” weapons, high-capacity magazines, and guns on school grounds. Those bills went nowhere when the Assembly was controlled by Mattiello and Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, both of whom have “A” ratings from the NRA.

But Blazejewski said he has been a co-sponsor of all three of those bills over the years. “Rhode Islanders want common sense gun reform,” he said, “and those pieces of legislation reflect common sense gun reform.”

Taxing the rich: Blazejewski said he has co-sponsored legislation in the past to raise the state income tax rate on the highest income earners, and he said that represents one potential solution to the budget problems created by the pandemic.

The business-backed Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council has cautioned against raising the top income tax rate, warning that many local businesses report profits through their owners’ individual income taxes and that an increase could harm the state’s competitiveness with Massachusetts.

But Blazejewski said he has seen no evidence that raising the top rate would hurt Rhode Island.

“I just don’t buy that argument,” he said. “It doesn’t comport with the actual lived experience we have seen during the pandemic where Wall Street has done better and the stock market has done better while working Rhode Islanders have suffered.”

When e-commerce giant Amazon searched for a second North American headquarters location, he pointed out, it zeroed in on New York City and the Washington, D.C., suburbs for reasons other than tax policy. “We need to focus on quality of life and an educated workforce in Rhode Island,” he said. “That will draw more people to live and work here.”

Nursing homes: Blazejewski says that this is one of his top three priorities for the new legislative season. Nursing home workers have been “absolute heroes” during pandemic, Blazejewski said. He is prioritizing a minimum-staffing bill that would require nursing homes to provide a daily average of 4.1 hours of direct nursing care per resident, while also providing $600,000 in grants so that nursing homes can pay staff at least $15 an hour.

The Rhode Island Health Care Association, a trade group, has warned that nursing homes will close if that bill passes, and nursing home owners have said they’re losing money and it’s difficult to find staff. But Blazejewski said, “I, for one, haven’t seen that this legislation would lead to closures. The goal would be to have the parties come to the table and work out a resolution in the best interest of nursing home residents.”

Education: Blazejewski said public schools prepared him to get into Harvard University and Harvard Law School, and now, with his daughter in first grade in Providence and his wife teaching in Johnston, R.I., he wants to make sure the state funding formula provides enough money for public schools.

Blazejewski said he is concerned that charter school expansion proposals signal a willingness to “give up on” the public school system. “I’d like to see the turnaround plan in Providence involve more than just additional charters,” he said. “We need to make sure existing public schools improve and that any innovations that charters think are worthwhile are brought into the public school system.”

House rules: Blazejewski said House members have made it clear to him and Shekarchi that they want the legislative process to be less top-down and more “member-driven and consensus-driven.” So, he said, “One of the first things we expect to do is look at the rules to make changes.”

He said House leaders plan to look into allowing remote participation in committee hearings and other legislative events, and he expects committee chairs to be given more autonomy.

Blazejewski said a key part of State House politics involves listening to where other legislators are coming from and communicating effectively. “There are 75 representatives, and we don’t choose each other,” he said. “Each district has its own personality.”

As the General Assembly prepares to launch its 2021 session, Blazejewski is hoping to use his new seat to build support for a legislative agenda that is more progressive that those seen in recent years. And he hopes that by the end of 2021, “our colleagues will feel that Joe and I have done our very best to hear them and communicate with them, and effectuate good public policy.”

But his New Year’s wish is much simpler: “An end to the pandemic.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.