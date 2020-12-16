R.I. political operative Jeff Britt cleared of charges in money laundering trial

“Notwithstanding the significant efforts of the state to develop credible evidence from the witnesses presented, the court is constrained to conclude that the evidence falls woefully short of establishing the offenses charged,” Procaccini wrote.

In a 34-page written decision, Superior Court Judge Daniel A. Procaccini called Rhode Island’s money laundering law “constitutionally deficient,” and questioned the credibility of the witnesses who testified against Britt.

WARWICK, R.I. — A state judge on Wednesday cleared political operative Jeffrey T. Britt of all wrongdoing stemming from House Speaker Nicholas A. Mattiello’s 2016 re-election campaign, dismissing a felony money laundering charge and finding him not guilty of a misdemeanor campaign finance violation.

Superior Court Judge Daniel A. Procaccini presided over the October trial of Jeffrey T. Britt, a veteran political operative charged with money laundering and making a prohibited campaign contribution to aid the 2016 re-election campaign of House Speaker Nicholas A. Mattiello. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Britt, 52, who now lives in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, in July rejected a plea deal that would have sent him to prison for 18 months. He waived his right to a jury trial, so Procaccini rendered the verdict on Wednesday as Britt looked on via video conference from Florida.

“The takeaway on this case is that Jeff Britt never should have been charged in the first place,” said Britt attorney Robert Corrente. “The evidence wasn’t there to convict him. The judge got it right.”

Procaccini dismissed the most serious charge facing Britt — money laundering, a felony that carries a fine of up to $500,000 and up to 20 years in prison. He also found Britt not guilty of the misdemeanor charge of making a prohibited campaign contribution, which carries a maximum penalty of a $1,000 fine.

In a statement following the verdict, Attorney General Peter Neronha said he believes it was “important to bring this case, as charged.”

“Notwithstanding the outcome in this case, this office will continue to aggressively fight for transparency and integrity in our elections,” he said. “The evidence introduced at trial plainly demonstrated just how critical that fight is. Politics doesn’t need to be a dirty business. It doesn’t need to involve soliciting fake donors to create an illusion of an independent endorsement. It doesn’t need to involve complex schemes designed to deceive voters.”

Prosecutors accused Britt of funneling money to a Republican, Shawna Lawton, in 2016 so she could put out a mailer endorsing Mattiello, a Cranston Democrat, over Steven Frias, a Republican National Committeeman who defeated Lawton in that year’s GOP primary.

Frias lost to Mattiello in the House District 15 general election that year by just 85 votes. The state Republican Party ended up filing a complaint with the state Board of Elections over the mailer.

Prosecutors claimed that Britt arranged for two associates – Victor Pichette and Teresa Graham – to each write $1,000 checks to Lawton, who had just $43 in her campaign account, so that she could pay for the $2,150 mailer.

During the trial, Britt’s lawyer, former US Attorney Robert Clark Corrente had said it was “absolutely preposterous” to charge Britt with the felony money laundering count. “It’s dropping an atom bomb on a bug,” he said.

But Special Attorney General Stephen G. Dambruch had said that Britt’s misconduct “strikes at the heart of the electoral system and undermines the integrity of that system by replacing transparency with deception.”

The verdict comes six weeks after Mattiello lost the 2020 general election to Republican Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung, who during her campaign had hammered away at scandals and controversies involving Mattiello and his campaign and leadership teams, branding him as “Tricky Nicky.”

Mattiello testified during the trial, saying he knew nothing about Lawton’s mailer before it went out and that he was ticked off when he saw it.

After hearing final arguments in October, Procaccini had said Rhode Island’s money laundering statute has “gone virtually unnoticed” for many years.

“I consulted with my colleagues. I’ve been on the bench for 20 years,” he said. “No one recalls a money laundering case in the state Superior Court being filed or pursued in any way.”

Procaccini had previously said it was not clear if the elements of the crime spelled out in the law match the elements outlined in Britt’s indictment. He noted other states have different degrees of money laundering crimes, based in part on the amount of money involved. But Rhode Island has just one level of money laundering and it carries a fine of up to $500,000 and prison term of up to 20 years.

In an Oct. 19 post-trial legal memorandum, Corrente argued that the judge should acquit Britt of both charges. “This case represents the culmination of a long and tortured effort to inflate a $1,000 campaign contribution into a major felony,” he wrote.

After an extensive investigation, the state Board of Elections issued warnings to the campaigns of Mattiello and Lawton, Corrente said, but the board “took no action against a variety of individuals whom it knew to untruthful in many respects.”

Instead, the Board of Elections decided to refer Britt – and only Britt – to the attorney general’s office for prosecution, Corrente said. “In turn, the attorney general dragged the state’s never-before-used felony money laundering statute out of the closet and overcharged the case as a serious felony,” he wrote.

“This entire matter has been a travesty,” Corrente wrote. “The case is riddled with countless legal problems and factual deficiencies.”

During an October trial at the Kent County courthouse, defense attorney Robert Clark Corrente holds up a binder of "opposition of opponent research" by witness Victor J. Pichette as he was questioned on the witness stand during the trial of Jeffrey T. Britt. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

During the trial, semi-retired private investigator Victor Pichette provided damning testimony, saying that in October 2016 Britt had asked him to donate $1,000 to Lawton’s campaign so she could put out a mailer supporting Mattiello. Pichette said the told Britt that he didn’t have the money so Britt gave him $1,000 in cash and Pichette then wrote $1,000 personal check to Lawton’s campaign.

Procaccini wrote that he found Pichette’s testimony “far from credible,” and said it was “inconceivable” that Pichette could remember Britt’s alleged inculpatory statements about the transaction but not other details.

“Much or Mr. Pichette’s testimony was guided by the state through leading questions, and his testimony ultimately demonstrated that he did not have a reliable recollection of what transpired between him and the defendant,” Procaccini wrote.

Corrente said Mattiello had hired Britt as a campaign consultant in spring 2016 to, among other things, line up Republican support for Mattiello’s re-election in a conservative House district in Cranston.

Mattiello testified that his campaign sent out 50 to 60 different mailers in the 2016 race, and he had final review before mailers went out. But he claimed he didn’t know about the Lawton mailer and was angry when it hit the mailboxes. He said he screamed at his chief of staff, Leo Skenyon, saying it would hurt his campaign.

“Despite his professed anger over the mailer and the negative effect it had on his campaign, Mr. Mattiello did not fire Mr. Britt from the campaign,” Corrente wrote. “Rather, Mr. Mattiello authorized his campaign to pay Mr. Britt a $10,000 bonus...and even asked Mr. Britt to work on his 2018 campaign.”

Corrente claimed the Mattiello campaign was making Britt the “fall guy.” But Dambruch quoted Matthew Jerzyk, a former House lawyer and political operative, as saying the Lawton mailer was “Jeff Britt’s project” from start to finish.

Corrente noted that the state money laundering statute is “fatally flawed” because of its “unique punctuation,” which “creates an absurd result whereby every financial transaction would constitute a felony,” Corrente wrote.

In a pre-trial memo, Assistant Attorney General John M. Moreira and Dambruch argued that the evidence demonstrated Britt’s guilt on both charges “beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Special Assistant Attorney General Stephen G. Dambruch, second from right, and Assistant Attorney General John M. Moreira, third from right, sit at the prosecution table during the Jeffrey T. Britt money-laundering trial in October. David DelPoio

“Rhode Island’s campaign reporting requirements exist for one reason: to ensure the integrity of the electoral process,” prosecutors wrote. “Ultimately, that is what this case is about and why it matters. The people of the state of Rhode Island have a right to know who is really providing support for candidates for public office.”

Prosecutors said it doesn’t matter whether the case involves $1,000 or some larger figure. “What matters are these core principles of electoral integrity, and whether we are prepared to defend them, through the legal tools at our disposal, or not,” they said.

This case did not involve a political novice or a routine campaign violation, prosecutors said.

“Rather, the evidence here established that (Britt), an experienced political operative, intentionally sought to alter the course of an election involving one of the state’s most influential politicians, Mattiello, by masking the true source of money used to finance a mailer supporting him.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv. Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.