Snow-related school closures: Which schools are closed or teaching remotely because of the storm?

Because of the pandemic, most school systems have integrated some form of remote learning for students, and districts are hoping to use those programs as an alternative to traditional snow days this winter.

A major snow storm is expected to drop a foot or more of snow in parts of Massachusetts late Wednesday night into Thursday, forcing some school districts to cancel school or use remote learning programs.

However, the districts that are opting for remote learning days during inclement weather also acknowledge that power outages and Internet connectivity issues could be a concern. Many districts say they’ll plan to make decisions on a storm-by-storm basis and will only have a remote learning day if their community is equipped to do that.

Advertisement

Check below to see whether your school district plans to close or go remote on Thursday. Our list of schools and school districts below includes those that are within 25 miles of Boston, as well as some other communities. If we are missing your school’s plans, please let our reporters know by emailing snowalerts@globe.com.

School cancellations

Duxbury Public Schools

Marshfield Public Schools

Medford Public Schools

Schools that plan to have remote learning days

Lowell Public Schools (Thursday and Friday)

Malden Public Schools (Thursday and Friday)

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.