Thirteen people charged in Lawrence-based fentanyl and cocaine conspiracy

The investigation began in May 2018 and, after investigators intercepted communications on numerous cellphones, revealed that the defendants’ drug trafficking activities extended throughout Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire and Maine, the US Attorney’s office said.

Federal agents seized around $74,000 cash and approximately four kilograms of what agents suspect to be fentanyl from locations in Lawrence, Billerica, Methuen, and Ayden, N.C., according to a statement from the US Attorney’s office.

Thirteen people, most of them Lawrence residents, were charged in federal court in Boston in connection with a Lawrence-based fentanyl and cocaine conspiracy, the US Attorney’s office for Massachusetts said Wednesday.

Advertisement

All 13 were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and cocaine, prosecutors said.

The defendants include Anny Cruz, 37; Elvin Mendoza, 24; Jesus Rojas, 27; Hector Mejia, also known as Tio, 59; and Rosalba Bernechea, also known as Rebusera, 19; all of Lawrence, according to the statement.

Four Dominican nationals living in Lawrence were also charged: Junior Rafael De La Rosa, 22; Joel Saldana, also known as Flaco, 42; Jorge Ramon Rodriguez Jimenez, also known as Cibao, 47; and Oliver Alexander Perez Soto, also known as Demonio, 45, according to the statement.

Also arrested were James Cann, 55, of Billerica; Erick Andres Martinez, 20, of Haverhill; Oscar David Mejia Rodriguez, also known as Manguera, 53, a Dominican national living in Methuen; and Jorge Luis Diaz, also known as Cosita, 33, a Dominican national living in Ayden, N.C., the US Attorney’s office said.

Diaz, Cruz, and Perez Soto were the leaders of a drug trafficking organization that distributed drugs throughout the Merrimack Valley, while the other defendants served as drug sources and distributors, prosecutors said.

All defendants face at least 10 years and up to life in prison, at least five years and up to life of supervised release, and a fine of up to $10 million.

Advertisement

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ivscott99.