A traditional Christmas on classical guitar

Among other traditional holiday favorites, the concert will include “In the Bleak Midwinter,” composed by Gustav Holst (words by Christina Rossetti) and “Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming,” translated from a 15th-century German carol, along with the more contemporary “Christmastime is Here,” composed by Vince Guaraldi for “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

Classical guitarist John Muratore’s performances of “Christmas Music for Guitar” have been a holiday favorite at regional venues for years. This year, the Hingham Public Library and the Boston Classical Guitar Society are hosting his Christmas music concert online on Sunday, Dec. 20, at 3 p.m.

Muratore also will offer other pieces from his “Noël: A Classical Guitar Christmas” CD, a collection of new arrangements and transcriptions for solo guitar of selected carols and hymns spanning six centuries.

“A lot of these are my own arrangements,” Muratore said.

The collection includes solo guitar performances of “Greensleeves,” “Bring a Torch,” “Down in Yon Forest,” “Adeste Fideles,” “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” and other favorites.

Muratore said he has performed a Christmas holiday music concert at the Hingham Public Library for the last seven or eight years. The library described his seasonal concert as “a perennial favorite and fun for all ages.”

A Boston resident, Muratore performs regularly as a soloist and in chamber groups, appearing extensively in the United States and in Canada, Europe, and Russia. He has collaborated with chamber ensembles such as Chorus pro Musica, Emmanuel Music, and the Spectrum Singers.

A graduate of the New England Conservatory, he is a Boston University School of Music faculty member and also teaches online at Dartmouth College.

Unable to give live performances this year because of the pandemic, Muratore said he’s “finding various ways to connect with audiences online.” To connect with “Christmas Music for Guitar,” listeners are required to preregister at hinghamlibrary.org/BCGS. The Zoom link will be e-mailed to registrants on the day of the event.

