Trying to break through in a pandemic.

Even in the best of times, they’d be facing the massive advantages of mayoral incumbency in Boston: The guy in the big office is all over the city, day after day, personally meeting tens of thousands of voters and tending to their requests. He raises mountains of campaign cash from folks who like him, or need to be in his good graces, or both. Voter inertia — sadly, an awesome force — also works to his benefit.

But two candidates with impressive records and compelling personal stories are trying. City Councilors Andrea Campbell and Michelle Wu, each challenging Marty Walsh for the city’s top job, have less than a year to convince voters that one of them would be a better leader for Boston than he has been.

It’s difficult enough to run against an incumbent mayor in Boston. Throw in a pandemic, and you have the hardest of all hard slogs.

But there is potential now to disrupt that forever pattern: Very strong challengers, both leading members of a city council that has grown more powerful and credible in recent years; both candidates of color who want to lead a majority-minority city; and both women running at a time when women here and elsewhere have managed to topple longtime incumbents.

In a September poll by MassINC and WGBH, 85 percent of respondents approved of Walsh’s handling of the pandemic. His challengers feel differently.

“We have seen actions focused not on building true resilience and recovery, but moving from crisis to crisis,” Wu said. She has decried what she sees as poor planning when it came to reopening schools, and the years of inaction that left most of the city’s children to learn in crumbling facilities with lousy ventilation that makes them more dangerous now.

Both Wu and Campbell argue that, had Walsh done more in his seven years in office to reduce inequality, COVID would not have been as devastating to the city’s unluckiest residents. The digital divide that has some of the city’s kids stranded during remote learning could have been narrowed long before this disaster, Campbell said. Housing insecurity, educational inequality, health disparities, and policing that falls most bluntly on communities of color, all of those were crises during her childhood, too.

“COVID didn’t create these inequities,” Campbell said. “If the administration had invested more years ago in racial equity in the city, how might communities have fared?”

Walsh would argue all of these points, of course, and should. Debating the fissures laid bare by the pandemic can only be good for the city. But that very pandemic makes it harder for Walsh’s challengers to make their cases. Can it happen without the eleventy-one Christmas tree lightings and street fairs and festivals and community meetings where politicians shake hands and make converts, one by one?

“This was always going to be a scrappy, creative grass-roots campaign, but we have really needed to use every ounce of creativity and drive to try to reach people in this moment,” Wu said. “I love wearing through pairs of shoes and knocking on doors ... getting to really see what people’s lives are like.”

Campbell burst into local politics in 2015 by taking on — and beating — a longtime and well-liked incumbent councilor, Charles Yancey. She did it by knocking on many thousands of doors, and she’s especially good at the front-porch pitch: The councilor who overcame devastating losses as a child to go to Princeton and UCLA Law school had a twin brother who died at 29, while he was locked up awaiting trial.

“We found that my story and experience related to so many folks in the district, if we could just connect with them,” she said.

Now she’s trying to connect mostly virtually. That can be a path to victory, as Ed Markey’s pandemic victory showed, but it’s way more expensive than in-person campaigning. And Walsh is sitting on $6 million in campaign funds while each of the women challenging him has less than $500,000 on hand.

It will be much easier to overcome that massive advantage if Boston’s communities come back to life, and Campbell and Wu can get out into them. The future of the city they want to lead turns on how fast we can get people vaccinated and back to something like normal. The candidacies of these two challengers do, too.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.