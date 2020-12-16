Victim expected to survive Dorchester shooting

Police received a call reporting the shooting at 4:33 p.m., Officer James Moccia, a department spokesman, said in a brief phone interview.

A person suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the area of 34 Creston St. in Dorchester on Wednesday afternoon, Boston police said.

Officers located a victim, who was taken to a local hospital, he said. He did not identify the victim.

There were no arrests as of 6:15 p.m., he said. The shooting remains under investigation.

