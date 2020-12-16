Woman and her 2-year-old son found dead in Manchester, N.H. apartment

Authorities have identified a woman and her 2-year-old son who were found dead in an apartment in Manchester, N.H. on Monday.
Mercedes Tremblay, 25, and Mason Tremblay were found in an apartment at 1345 Bodwell Road, and their autopsy results were announced by Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg on Tuesday.
Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Mitchell Weinberg determined that the cause of Mercedes Tremblay’s death was a single gunshot wound to the head but the manner of death is pending further investigation, officials said in a statement. The cause and manner of Mason Tremblay’s death also are pending further investigation, officials said.
“Based on the information to date, there is no evidence to suggest that there is a threat to the general public,” the statement said. “The investigation into this matter is active and ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available.”
Anyone who had contact with Mercedes or Mason Tremblay since Dec. 6 should call the Manchester Police Department Detective Unit at 603-668-8711.
