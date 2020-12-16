Woman and her 2-year-old son found dead in Manchester, N.H. apartment

Authorities have identified a woman and her 2-year-old son who were found dead in an apartment in Manchester, N.H. on Monday.

Mercedes Tremblay, 25, and Mason Tremblay were found in an apartment at 1345 Bodwell Road, and their autopsy results were announced by Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Mitchell Weinberg determined that the cause of Mercedes Tremblay’s death was a single gunshot wound to the head but the manner of death is pending further investigation, officials said in a statement. The cause and manner of Mason Tremblay’s death also are pending further investigation, officials said.