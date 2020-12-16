You don’t expect this to come through your window

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

At 7:13 p.m. Dec. 1, Stow police got a 911 call from a resident of Sudbury Road who reported that an apple had just been thrown through a window in her house. According to the log entry, the caller said she didn’t see where the apple came from.

OWL ELUDES CAPTURE

At 6:15 p.m. Dec. 4, Stow police responded to a call from someone reporting that an owl was in the roadway on Hiley Brook Road. Officers attempted to capture the bird but without much success, as it flew away before they could get to it.

CLOSE ENCOUNTERS OF THE DRONE KIND

At 1:28 p.m. Nov. 3, a resident of Lyman Place in Bridgewater walked into the police station and reported that he’d been having an ongoing issue with his neighbor flying a drone over his property. According to a tweet by police, he said the drone flew over his backyard on Halloween at approximately 7 p.m. while people were in a hot tub. Three days later, on the night of Nov. 6, Bridgewater police got a call from a resident of Sunrise Drive who said that a drone had been hovering over his house for over an hour. Police tweeted that the caller said it was “the 6th or 7th time since June” that this had happened.

STACK OF QUESTIONABLE CASH

At 5:15 p.m. Nov. 17, Watertown police were alerted by residents of an apartment building on Arsenal Street who happened upon a stack of $100 bills in an elevator in the parking garage. Police said they examined the cash, which had a label that said “$20,000″ on it, and determined the bills were bogus. Police said they are working with the Secret Service on the investigation into the counterfeit money.

RMV BLUES

At 2:17 p.m. Dec. 10, Wilmington police received a 911 call from a woman who was upset that she had to wait in line on a return trip to the Registry of Motor Vehicles. Police spoke with her and noted in the log that “she understands the rules and is in line” and that she was “going to call the governor to complain.”

‘TIS THE SEASON

At 9:42 p.m. Nov. 30, Norwood police got a 911 call from a resident who reported that she could hear people arguing. According to the log entry, the officers who responded to the call figured out the reason for the argument, and reported that “the Christmas tree was knocked over and one of the parties got upset.”

WHO’S THE GRINCH MESSING WITH HOLIDAY DISPLAYS?

On Nov. 26, Beverly police received a report from a resident who believed his neighbor stole his decorations off of his door. On Dec. 1, a Saugus police officer was sent out to Perullo Lane to take a report from a resident who called and said that “over the past two or three days someone has been cutting all the cords to his Christmas lights.” On Dec. 6, a resident of Harold Avenue in Wilmington told police that their mailbox and Christmas decorations had been vandalized. Four days later, on Dec. 10, Saugus police got another call, this time from a resident of Pearson Street, who said the Christmas lights were cut outside of her house, and an officer was dispatched to take a report of the damage. And that same day, Milford police took a report from a resident of Lantern Lane who said that her Christmas decorations were vandalized and someone “stole her reindeer head.”

FESTIVE FALSE ALARM

At 9:56 p.m. Dec. 2, Peabody police were alerted to a burglar alarm going off at Spinelli’s function facility on Route 1. According to the police log entry, a prowler was not to blame — it turned out that the alarm was “set off by Christmas decorations.”













