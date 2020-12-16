Biden launches a quiet effort to tame the Senate

Both goals are increasingly evident, as Biden held his first phone call as president-elect this week with Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, and a short time later boarded a plane for Georgia to campaign for the two candidates whose victory would unseat McConnell as majority leader.

Biden’s strategy, displayed in private conversations and some public actions, features two goals, both exceedingly difficult: winning the two Senate runoffs in Georgia to seize a razor-thin Democratic majority, while forging alliances with key Republican senators.

In public, President-elect Joe Biden is spending most of his time announcing Cabinet appointments, meeting with health experts, and giving speeches on unity. Behind the scenes, though, he’s grappling with a grittier challenge that could be critical to his presidency — dealing with an unruly Senate.

Advertisement

Biden’s recent agenda has been driven, to a degree not always obvious, by his desire to take control of the Senate. Last week, he privately urged civil rights leaders to delay pushing for criminal justice reform by a few weeks so their rhetoric would not be used by Georgia Republicans to target Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

’'We need those two seats,’' Biden said, according to tape of the call obtained by the Intercept.

In a meeting on Monday, Biden insisted to supporters that he could work with Republicans, despite the continued refusal of some GOP senators even to acknowledge his victory. ’'I may eat these words, but I predict to you: As Donald Trump’s shadow fades away, you’re going to see an awful lot change,’' Biden said on a call with grass-roots supporters.

Many Democrats are skeptical, saying Senate Republicans’ determination to torpedo Democratic initiatives long predated Trump’s presidency. McConnell, for example, refused to even consider President Barack Obama’s final Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland.

But Biden’s agenda, from nominations to spending bills, will depend in no small measure on whether he can manage the Senate. As a 36-year veteran of the chamber, he is invested in the belief that he can succeed where Obama often failed.

Advertisement

’'There are a lot of things that would make a huge difference if they can come together in the Senate and make progress,’' said Anita Dunn, an adviser to Biden’s transition team. ’'His belief is that he is going to be able to work with people on both sides to come together around issues where there’s general agreement and make progress that is going to benefit people in this country.’'

Biden has acknowledged that might require significant effort as well as time. He mused on Monday that it could take ’'six to eight months’' before his new working relationship with the GOP was established, while also saying that he had already heard from seven ’'mostly senior’' Republican senators.

’'You’re going to be surprised,’' Biden promised. ’'We’re going to have a lot of people wanting to work with us.’'

Scott Jennings, a longtime political aide to McConnell, said that both Biden and McConnell believe in the institution of the Senate — a notion many Democrats scoff at — and predicted they will find areas to work together. ’'Nobody’s going to get everything they want,’' Jennings added.

He offered some praise for Biden, suggesting he might have success where Obama did not. The former president served only four years in the Senate before rocketing to the presidency, and many Republicans complained that he was aloof and disdainful.

Advertisement

’'The key difference is [Biden] is not totally inept when it comes to legislative affairs,’' Jennings said, adding that ’'Biden shouldn’t expect McConnell and the Senate Republicans to roll over on things.’'

One likely area of conflict is judicial appointments. McConnell has been singularly focused on confirming scores of conservative federal judges, many of them relatively young and inexperienced, capped by the last-minute installation of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett. It is not clear how he will react to Biden’s nominations.

The political environment confronting Biden is also in some ways markedly rougher than that facing Obama, who came into office with sizable majorities in the House and the Senate, and with an opponent who conceded quickly and graciously.

In Biden’s case, just 12 of 52 Republican senators acknowledged his victory, according to a Washington Post survey of GOP members of Congress conducted before Monday, when the electoral college affirmed his win and more Republicans began to accept it.

Biden told supporters Monday that he believed he could find common ground on areas such as an infrastructure program and relations with China, particularly with the senators he has spoken to in recent weeks.

That list includes Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, one of Trump’s closest allies in the Senate, the Post has learned. Others include Republican Senators Susan Collins of Maine, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, and Mitt Romney of Utah, who was the Republicans’ 2012 presidential standard-bearer.

Advertisement

Romney’s office issued a statement Tuesday confirming that he had ’'congratulated’' Biden on his win and ’'expressed admiration for his willingness to endure the rigors of a presidential campaign and serve in the nation’s highest office.’' The two discussed the country’s deep political divides, the pandemic, the economy, and China, the statement said.

After speaking with McConnell on Tuesday, Biden said he hoped for a sit-down soon with the majority leader. ’'We agreed we’d get together sooner than later,’' Biden said. ’'I’m looking forward to working with him.’'

But if winning over Senate Republicans would require a departure from recent history, so would two Democratic Senate victories in Georgia.

A Democrat has not won a Senate seat in the state in two decades. Biden was the first Democratic presidential candidate to capture it since Bill Clinton in 1992.

Even if both Warnock and Ossoff prevail, it would result in a Senate that is split 50 to 50; Democrats would control the chamber only because Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would break ties. And most legislation requires 60 votes in the Senate.