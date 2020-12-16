First problems in distribution of Pfizer vaccine involved it being too cold, not cold enough

Each of the trays can likely be used to vaccinate 975 people. Pfizer has said its formula needs to be stored at 70 degrees below zero Celsius, the equivalent of 94 degrees below zero Fahrenheit. These trays were found to be much colder, according to Perna.

Four delivery trays of the Pfizer-BioNTech SE vaccine were pulled back from delivery to California and Alabama this week and sent back to the company because they were colder than anticipated, according to Gustave Perna, the army general who serves as Operation Warp Speed’s chief operations officer.

The first hiccups in the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine in the United States included a holdup in delivering 3,900 shots to two states and the announcement that Pfizer Inc. would deliver about 900,000 fewer doses next week than are set to ship this week.

“We were taking no chances,” he said during a Wednesday news briefing. Pfizer and federal health agencies are working to determine whether the formula can still be used when it reaches such low temperatures, according to Perna.

Pfizer deploys the doses in temperature-controlled shipping containers that its own engineers developed. The containers are each equipped with GPS trackers “for continuous, real-time location and temperature monitoring,” according to the company, which has an around-the-clock control tower monitoring every shipment.

Meanwhile, US officials said at the briefing that about 2 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be allocated for the country next week, fewer than the 2.9 million available this week when the first shots shipped. They offered no explanation as to why.

Alex Azar, the Department of Health and Human Services secretary, acknowledged production challenges that have been previously disclosed by Pfizer.

Bloomberg News

Allergic reaction to coronavirus vaccine reported

A health care worker in Alaska had a serious allergic reaction after getting the new coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech — the first such case reported in the United States since shots began going into arms earlier this week, state officials revealed Wednesday.

The Alaska case echoes two similar cases in the United Kingdom in which health care workers had serious but nonfatal allergic reactions to the vaccine. But the UK workers had histories of severe allergic reactions, whereas the Alaska woman had none, state health officials said. She is now stable and was discharged from a hospital where she was kept overnight.

Federal health officials praised Alaska hospital officials for following monitoring guidelines and catching the woman’s reaction and treating her promptly. Those guidelines advise people with no history of allergic responses be observed for 15 minutes after receiving a shot; those with severe allergic histories should be observed for 30 minutes.

The Alaska health care worker, described as middle-aged but otherwise not identified, began flushing and experiencing other signs of an allergic response about 10 minutes after she received the shot Tuesday afternoon at Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau.

Washington Post

Administration official sought to speed virus spread

A Trump administration official sought to speed the spread of the coronavirus among children and young adults in order to achieve “herd immunity,” according to documents released by a top House Democrat.

Paul Alexander, a senior adviser at the Department of Health and Humans Services, repeatedly encouraged adoption of a policy to increase the number of virus infections among younger Americans, saying they have “zero to low risk,” according to documents released by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.

In one e-mail message, Alexander said “Infants, kids, teens, young people, young adults, middle aged with no conditions, etc.” should be used “to develop herd . . . we want them infected,” according to the documents released Wednesday.

“Achieving herd immunity before a vaccine is widely available — which requires a very large portion of the population to get infected with the coronavirus — has been widely rejected by scientists as a dangerous approach that would lead to the deaths of several hundred thousand Americans at a minimum,” Representative James Clyburn, a South Carolina Democrat who is chairman of the panel, said in the memo to members of the committee.

Herd immunity is when most of the population is immune to an infectious disease, stopping the spread of a disease. Depending how contagious a disease is, roughly 50 percent to 90 percent of the population must be immune, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Bloomberg News

Mr. and Mrs. Claus test positive after parade

Santa and Mrs. Claus weren’t feeling any symptoms the day they visited with dozens of children during an annual Christmas parade.

But four days after the Dec. 10 event in the small city of Ludowici, Ga., a local official took to Facebook with startling news: The Clauses had both tested positive for the coronavirus, raising the possibility that around 50 youngsters were exposed.

In a year unlike any other, some Santa Claus performers have been meeting with children via Zoom or while separated by plexiglass, hoping to limit potential transmission of the virus while still hewing to tradition. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Santa visits be virtual or outdoors with masks and 6 feet of distance.

The Ludowici event was held outside in the city about an hour southwest of Savannah, with a parade followed by a tree lighting and the chance for kids to meet with Santa and Mrs. Claus at a pavilion. But it appears that not all of the CDC guidelines were rigorously applied.

The Long County Chamber of Commerce, which put on the parade, did not respond to a request for comment. Parker said in an interview Tuesday that although the Clauses were masked when he saw them, he has gathered that they weren’t wearing masks the whole time. He said he didn’t know whether kids sat in Santa’s lap, but noted his own young children stood beside him.

Washington Post

Kansas mayor quits after receiving threats

The e-mails and voice mails to Dodge City, Kan., Mayor Joyce Warshaw began pouring in last month, after the City Commission voted to require everyone in town to wear masks indoors.

Some anonymous messages told her that she was restricting civil liberties, Warshaw told The Washington Post. Others said she should go to jail over her vote.

But after the western Kansas city’s uphill battle against the coronavirus pandemic was featured in a USA Today article on Friday, the messages grew more frequent and more aggressive: Burn in hell. Get murdered. One person simply wrote, ’'We’re coming for you.’'

So after nearly eight years in government, she called it quits Tuesday.

’'They were loud, and they were aggressive, and they frightened me and my family,’' said Warshaw, who had been serving her second stint as mayor. ’'There’s a strong part of me that wants to say they are only words. But people are angry right now, and I don’t know that for sure.’'

Amid a raging pandemic that has killed more than 303,000 people in the United States, she is far from the only elected official to recently resign over personal attacks with threats of violence. A cascade of nasty messages — and in some cases, crowds of armed protesters outside their homes — have led some public health officials to leave their posts this year.

Likewise, in the weeks since the election, public servants at all levels of government, and in both major parties, have faced an uptick in threats and intimidation — part of a divisive climate fueled by President Trump’s baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

Washington Post