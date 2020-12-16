Here’s the guidance issued by Mass. officials on how to safely celebrate the upcoming holidays amid COVID-19

Baker said on Tuesday Massachusetts residents should follow public health recommendations in order to prevent a similar increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the days following Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and New Year’s Eve.

While urging people to only celebrate in person with members of the same household, Governor Charlie Baker noted at a press conference Tuesday that ten days before Thanksgiving, Massachusetts was averaging about 2,500 new cases per day. Thirteen days after the holiday, he said, that number nearly doubled to about 4,800 per day.

The state is asking people to limit holiday celebrations to people who live in their household, postpone or cancel holiday travel, and keep in mind that outdoor gatherings are limited to 50 people under the state’s current restrictions.

Some activities that are lower risk for the spread of COVID-19 include hosting virtual holiday dinners with family and friends, preparing food for loved ones and neighbors and delivering it so you don’t come into contact with others, shifting holiday traditions, like visits with Santa Claus and caroling, to virtual ones, and viewing holiday lights and decorations from the car with people you live with.

Massachusetts officials are warning residents that hosting or participating in gatherings with people who don’t live in your house increases your risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19.

For those who do plan to participate in traditional holiday activities, the state recommends you adapt them to protect yourself from getting COVID-19. If you plan to carol in person, officials say you should stay at least 25 feet away from those you are singing for, wear a mask, and stay outdoors. While visiting with Santa, you should wear a mask, stay 6 feet away from him and others who are in line with you, and make a reservation when you can. If you plan to see holiday lights and decorations, the state suggests you take a one-way walk with people you live with and keep your distance from other people.

If you plan to hold or attend a holiday gathering, officials suggest you monitor yourself closely for COVID-19 symptoms, minimize contact with others, and only leave home when you need to for 10 days both before and after the celebration.

You should also test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of the celebration, but officials note a test only tells you whether you have the virus at the time, and you can still get the virus after getting a negative test result.

While at the celebration, you should seat people at least 6 feet apart, refrain from sharing food, drinks, and utensils, open windows or doors to improve ventilation inside, and consider having people sit at smaller tables in different rooms instead of gathering at one big table.

To get your holiday shopping done, the least risk for contracting COVID-19 is to order gifts online. But if you plan to go in person, the state is urging you to wear a mask, stay at least 6 feet away from others, follow directions and markings at stores, observe indoor capacity limits, and consider going shopping at off-peak times. If you’re planning to go shopping with someone you don’t live with, you should wear a mask at all times, including in the car if you plan on driving together.

In general, officials are encouraging to take precautions like wearing a mask, washing your hands or using hand sanitizer often, staying at least 6 feet away from others, and taking extra precautions if you’re going to be around people who are older or have medical conditions.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.