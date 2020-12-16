Mass. reports 5,450 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 71 new deaths

The death toll from confirmed cases increased by 71 to 11,261, the Department of Public Health reported.

With the state in the midst of a second surge, the new cases brought the state’s total to 292,316.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 5,450 Wednesday, while the seven-day average was 4,713.

The agency also said 74,212 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 1,851 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The agency reported that 124,172 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 9.8 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 5,353 people, bringing that total to 309,136.

The state also reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 6.0 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The state said the rate would be 7.95 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out

The seven-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients rose from 1,684 to 1,723. The lowest that metric has been is 140.

On Wednesday, Boston stepped back its reopening plans. Movie theaters, museums, and aquariums closed. Fitness centers and gyms were operating on tighter rules.

In an effort to contain the spread of COVID, Governor Charlie Baker and other officials have urged Massachusetts residents to avoid traveling over the holidays and to celebrate only with household members.

Peter Bailey-Wells of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.