Trump campaign releases video repeating lie about election fraud and urging supporters to call lawmakers before Jan. 6 vote tabulation in Congress

The spot credits Trump for economic gains and the rapid development of a coronavirus vaccine and says he was “rewarded” by America by more than 74 million votes, more than received by Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, or Hillary Clinton in their presidential races.

“It’s an outrage. The American people deserve to know the truth. Demand an honest election and an honest count. Contact your legislators today,” says the narrator in the 60-second spot, which resembles a campaign ad.

The Trump campaign released a video Wednesday falsely suggesting he lost the election because of fraud and urging supporters to call their lawmakers ahead of Jan. 6, when Congress is slated to formally tabulate the electoral college votes.

Advertisement

The ad makes no reference to Biden receiving more than 81 million votes against Trump or convincingly winning the electoral college vote.

But it alleges “something” sinister happened to deny Trump victory.

Several House Republicans, including Representative Mo Brooks of Alabama, have signaled they would challenge a slate of electors Jan. 6. But the long-shot effort stands no chance if Brooks is unable to persuade a Republican senator to join him. Such a move would trigger debates in both chambers and roll call votes, which would fail in the Democratic-led House and meet resistance in the Senate.

On Tuesday, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, acknowledged Biden as the president-elect and appealed to fellow Republicans not to join any effort to try to reverse the results.

Meanwhile, Trump publicly pleaded with McConnell to support his continued efforts to upend the election with baseless claims of mass electoral fraud.

“Mitch, 75,000,000 VOTES, a record for a sitting President (by a lot). Too soon to give up,” the president tweeted at nearly 1 a.m. Wednesday. “Republican Party must finally learn to fight. People are angry!”

Advertisement

Trump’s tweet made it clear that McConnell’s decision to recognize Biden as president-elect has opened a rift at the top of the GOP, with the president continuing to falsely claim victory while McConnell works behind the scenes to convince Republican senators not to challenge the electoral college, which cast 306 votes for Biden on Monday, formalizing his victory.

Before Tuesday, McConnell was among a majority of GOP lawmakers in both chambers who had declined to acknowledge Biden as the incoming president for weeks. But in a speech on the Senate floor Tuesday, he said he accepted the electoral college results.

Some of the president’s allies also lashed out at the Senate’s top Republican on Tuesday, with Trump-aligned attorney L. Lin Wood calling him “a traitor to American Patriots.”

“His day of judgment is coming,” Wood tweeted.

Fox News host Mark Levin, meanwhile, called for McConnell to retire. While not naming McConnell, Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Georgia representative-elect and QAnon conspiracy theory supporter, said that Republicans who don’t continue contesting the election results are supporting “the Chinese Communist Party takeover of America.”

“You typically don’t use the term ‘congratulations’ when someone just stole a bank,” said Charlie Kirk, founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA.

Trump appeared to note the smattering of support, retweeting early on Wednesday an article titled, “Trump allies slam Mitch McConnell for congratulating Biden.”

Washington Post

Biden says Buttigieg will have key role in pandemic recovery

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday formally introduced Pete Buttigieg as his nominee to run the Transportation Department, saying the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., will play a significant role at the intersection of his administration’s plans to put the nation back on its feet after the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

The choice of Buttigieg, who sought the Democratic presidential nomination and has an ardent following among some members of the party, will bring a dash of star power to what is normally a staid, if important, department. He also represents another first for a president-elect who has promised to build the most diverse leadership team in history: an openly gay Cabinet nominee going to the Senate for confirmation.

With Buttigieg looking on, Biden, nearly 40 years his senior, framed his choice for transportation secretary as a selection about the future of the environment, the economy, and race relations.

“We selected Pete for transportation because the department is at the intersection of some of our most ambitious plans to build back better,” Biden said, using his transition’s slogan.

Buttigieg, who had few options to rise further in Indiana’s Republican-dominated state politics, thanked Biden for a new opportunity to serve the public.

“Step one in building back better, literally, is to build. Americans shouldn’t settle for less than our peers in the developed world when it comes to our roads and bridges, our railways, and transit systems,” Buttigieg said. “The US should lead the way. And I know that, in this administration, we will.”

Current Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao has kept a fairly low profile, despite being the wife of Senate majority leader Mitch McConnel.

Advertisement

Buttigieg, 38, is the youngest person named to Biden’s Cabinet and the first millennial. His introductory session continued a rollout that already has taken on some of Buttigieg’s personality.

A former campaign staffer tweeted a video of Buttigieg filling a pothole — a phenomenon he called the “natural enemy of all mayors.”

Ahead of Biden’s public introduction Wednesday, his husband, Chasten, added a black-and-white image of demonstrators protesting antigay bigotry by the federal government.

“I am beyond proud of my husband,” he tweeted. “As he heads to the stage today I’ll also be thinking of the countless path-paving and history-making civil servants who were denied their chance.”

Buttigieg, who called himself a transportation fan who took long-distance Amtrak rides in college, said he proposed to his husband in a Chicago airport terminal.

“Don’t let anyone tell you O’Hare isn’t romantic,” he said.

Yet, despite the apparent ease with which the couple presented their relationship during the campaign, Buttigieg recalled being a teenager who had yet come out as gay even to himself, watching as the Senate sank President Bill Clinton’s nomination of an openly gay ambassador.

“I learned something about some of the limits that exist in this country when it comes to who is allowed to belong,” Buttigieg said. “But just as important, I saw how those limits could be challenged.”

Washington Post

Gunman arrested in bogus election fraud probe

An air-conditioning repairman was driving his truck through Houston in late October when suddenly a black SUV slammed into his tail. When he got out, the SUV’s driver leaped out and pointed a gun at his head, police said.

Advertisement

When police arrived, the gunman offered an incredible tale: The driver, he said, was the face of a vast election-fraud scheme and had about 750,000 fake ballots stuffed inside his truck.

That story was totally bogus, police now say. The man’s truck was full of nothing but A/C parts, and the gunman — Mark Anthony Aguirre, a former Houston Police Department captain — had been paid more than $250,000 by a right-wing organization to pursue far-fetched voter-fraud conspiracy theories.

On Tuesday, Aguirre was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as part of a “bogus voter-fraud conspiracy,” the Harris County district attorney’s office announced in a news release.

Washington Post