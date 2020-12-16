Coronavirus shatters myth of American ability to handle adversity

The older I get, the more I find the myths that we, as Americans, believe about ourselves in this country lose their sheen.
America, you are a compassionate people (if that’s so, why no universal health care or affordable day care).
America, you are a loving people (if that’s so, why are there about 400 million guns in this country and an epidemic of gun violence).
America, you can handle adversity (if that’s so, why are so many of us ignoring the very things that will keep us safe from COVID-19, such as wearing masks, not traveling, tolerating the need to do without for a time). This pandemic has become a true reckoning regarding who we are as a people, and I believe we’ve failed. The coronavirus pandemic has busted that long-held myth that we can handle adversity and will do what is needed to overcome it.
Allen M. Spivack
Jamaica Plain