In the face of service cuts, others push for MBTA to move in the opposite direction entirely

Bravo to your two op-ed writers on Monday, Dr. Jon Santiago and Abdallah Fayyad ( ”Protect essential workers by protecting MBTA service” and “Public transit should be free” ). Cut MBTA service during a pandemic? Run fewer trains and buses, thereby inviting overcrowding? Curtail or eliminate night service on which night-shift workers, including those in health care, rely? Put more hurt on economically disadvantaged communities, which are already reeling from job losses and food and child-care challenges?

When will we start treating the T like the essential service it is and look upon it more as we do police, fire, sanitation, and water and sewer services? Review and enforce fiscal responsibility, of course, including a review of union contracts, but incentivize and encourage ridership.

For heaven’s sake, have the courage to raise the gasoline tax. Would drivers even notice a 10-cent increase? Better still, as more electric vehicles become mainstream, eliminate the gas tax and switch to a mileage-based tax, generated by the odometer readings taken at the annual inspection. Less congestion on the roads and more people on a clean, efficient, and reliable T? What a concept.

Allan Eyden

Winchester





Include older adults, people with disabilities in visions of progress

“Public transit should be free” by Abdallah Fayyad rightly notes that free transit would make the city more equitable for Black and brown residents and the poor. However, Fayyad missed a key demographic who also need equity in mobility: older adults and people with disabilities.

If Boston and Massachusetts are to be truly age-friendly, affordable transportation is vital. Add free transportation for the elderly to state legislators’ and city planners’ proposals to create zones for affordable housing around transit stations, and our capital city would strike a blow against both ageism and ableism. To broaden the appeal of such initiatives in more of the Commonwealth, extend these concepts to regional transit agencies and commuter rail stops, not just the MBTA.

Elderly people often either can’t afford cars or have given up driving for health and safety reasons, but they still need to be an active part of society. Governor Baker should include these ideas in his State of the Commonwealth message and next budget, and the Legislature should adopt them and include them in any federal infrastructure plan.

Richard T. Moore

Uxbridge

The writer is a former Massachusetts state senator who is active in Dignity Alliance Massachusetts, an advocacy coalition supporting the needs of older adults and people with disabilities. The views expressed here are his own.





Imagine a pay-what-you-can honor system

I tend to agree with Abdallah Fayyad that use of the T should be free for those who are in low-paying jobs and depend on the transit system to get to work or travel around the city. But I am fortunate that I can afford to pay for my monthly pass. If there is some political appetite to allow free fares but not enough to put them into effect, why not try, say, a year in which fares are based on an honor system. Those who believe they can pay some or all of the fare could do so, and those who believe they can’t would not be required to. At the end of the year, the powers that be could determine whetherthe new fare protocol can continue. I would like to think that my fellow residents of the Commonwealth could make this work.

Donald Vaughan

Boston