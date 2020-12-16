A tale of two elections

On the one hand, the election should be seen as a great victory for American democracy. Never before have we seen a free and fair presidential election undergo such a sustained and dangerous attack. Trump tried to pressure Ukraine into discrediting his political opponent. He publicly encouraged other countries, including China, to help him win reelection. He actively sought to delegitimize mail-in voting, and his appointed postmaster general, Louis Dejoy, even slowed down mail delivery. His legal team repeatedly levied lawsuits to make it more difficult for people to vote. Yet none of this had its intended effect. A record number of Americans went to the polls in 2020.

Electoral democracy has prevailed. But what is one to make of an election in which the loser, Donald Trump, openly sought to subvert the will of the American electorate and did so, often with the tacit, though not proactive, support of the Republican Party? Is the glass half full or half empty?

On Monday afternoon, the Electoral College took care of its singular quadrennial responsibility and certified Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

After the election, Trump actively lobbied Republican officials in key battlegrounds to ignore the vote counts and declare him the victor. When they brushed off his demands, he publicly attacked them, putting their lives in danger. His legal team brought more lawsuits. This too was a spectacular failure.

A president with clear authoritarian motives — and the awesome powers of the federal government behind him — tried to subvert an election and it didn’t work. Huzzah!

But of course, there’s another side to this story.

It begins with virtually every member of the congressional Republican caucus initially refusing to recognize Biden as president-elect. It continued with the 126 House Republicans signing on to a lawsuit seeking to invalidate the votes of millions of Americans and hand the election to Trump.

Their behavior, as reprehensible as it may be, has less to do with a concerted effort to overturn the election results and more the cynicism and cowardice of the modern Republican Party. Signing on to an amicus brief for a lawsuit that has no chance of success is the political equivalent of clicking the “Like” button on Facebook. It basically amounts to virtue signaling. Rather than playing a proactive role, Republican leaders were intent to play along with Trump’s delusions in order to pacify him and his supporters.

The fecklessness of the modern GOP was perhaps best captured five weeks ago when an anonymous “senior Republican official” told The Washington Post, “What is the downside for humoring him for this little bit of time? No one seriously thinks the results will change.”

The downside, of course, is now obvious: the overwhelming majority of Republicans voters believe that Biden won an illegitimate victory. That this is the outcome of “humoring” Trump was completely predictable. But that Republicans don’t care is the true scandal here — and the real reason why American democracy is in such peril.

Republicans have acquiesced to letting the inmates run the asylum. No longer willing to stand up for any recognizable conservative beliefs — and in complete fear of their own constituents — many go along with whatever conspiracy theory gets cooked up next. A decade ago it was birtherism; then it was Benghazi; then it was the Jade Helm military exercises in Texas. Then came Hillary Clinton’s e-mail server; the Russia hoax; the “fake news”; “it’s no worse than the flu”; election fraud, etc. No matter how unhinged the alleged conspiracy scandal, there will always be Republican voters who believe it and more than enough Republican politicians willing to indulge them.

Six months ago, GOP leaders refused to support Marjorie Taylor Greene, calling her racist appeals “appalling” and dismissing her pro-QAnon views. By September, the National Republican Congressional Committee donated (albeit a trifling $5,000) to her campaign. In November, after she’d won a seat to Congress, House minority leader Kevin McCarthy publicly defended her.

From the GOP’s perspective, all of this makes sense. Indulging Trump didn’t hurt congressional Republicans. They picked up seats in the House of Representatives, appear poised to maintain control in the Senate, and have a 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court. Best of all, rather than going along with Trump’s failed efforts to steal the election, they simply looked the other way. Many said and did nothing.

This is how democracy dies. Not from the actions of an authoritarian president, but rather indifference and cynicism about its slow and steady erosion. A country in which a significant portion electorate believes conspiracy theories and is given tacit encouragement to do so by one of two major political parties is not a healthy country.

For four years, Trump chipped away at the foundation of American democracy but failed to destroy it. A future Republican president could be slightly more competent than Trump and potentially far more successful at subverting a presidential election. While we don’t know whether such an effort can succeed, we can be sure of one thing: Republican leaders will go along with it, not because they necessarily agree, but because they are too cowardly to stop it.

Michael A. Cohen’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @speechboy71.