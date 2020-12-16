‘We’re gonna [lose] so much you may get tired of [losing]’

Rephrasing one of Donald Trump’s famous declarations, from April 2016 (changes are in capital letters): “We’re gonna start LOSING again. We’re gonna LOSE so much. We’re gonna LOSE at every level. We’re gonna LOSE economically. . . . We’re gonna LOSE with military. We’re gonna LOSE with health care and for our veterans. We’re gonna LOSE with every single facet. We’re gonna LOSE so much you may even get tired of LOSING, and you’ll say, ‘Please, please, it’s too much LOSING. We can’t take it anymore. Mr. President, it’s too much,’ and I’ll say, ‘No it isn’t. We have to keep LOSING. We have to LOSE more. We’re gonna LOSE more. We’re gonna LOSE so much.’ ”

Jan. 20, 2021, can’t come soon enough.