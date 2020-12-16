What’s more sexist than the coverage of Melania Trump?

But anyone outraged over the former Northwestern University lecturer’s Wall Street Journal column on the future first lady must also consider the routinely sexist coverage of Melania Trump. Everything from her modeling career and accent to her White House Christmas decorations and Rose Garden make-over have been mocked and scorned. Just this week, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” featured Laura Benanti’s scathing, purse-lipped rendition of the first lady. In the run-up, Colbert played the damning snippet from a secretly-recorded tape in which Melania can be heard saying, “Who gives a f--- about Christmas stuff and decorations?”

Yes, Joseph Epstein’s lecturing of Jill Biden for the sin of wanting to be called “Dr. Biden” on the basis of a doctor of education degree was sexist and offensive.

In the skit, Benanti-as-Melania also says the election and her marriage are over, but they have to keep going “until the prenup runs out.” That also echoes a familiar theme. Throughout the Trump years, Melania has been viewed mainly through the prism of either trophy wife who married for money or hostage wife who longs to break free from an abusive spouse. It’s instant hilarity when she scowls at her husband or swats away his hand.

It’s sexist, for sure. But does it all add up to the worst-ever coverage of a first lady, as some conservative commentators now contend? Actually, the real news is that sexist coverage of America’s first ladies is the rule, not the exception. Whether the theme is Jacqueline Kennedy’s style and elegance, or Pat Nixon’s aura of eternal suffering, it’s all about judging women in a role that comes with high expectations but no official job description beyond spouse. Nancy Reagan was ridiculed for the adoring gaze she cast upon her husband and maligned as the “bad cop” who told the staff what Ronald Reagan could not. Rosalynn Carter drew criticism for not speaking out enough, and conversely, for wielding too much influence over Jimmy Carter. Barbara Bush dealt with cruel observations about her wrinkles and matronly appearance. Hillary Clinton was skewered for everything, especially for seeking a White House policy role. Michelle Obama bore the brunt of racism, as well as sexism; supporters embraced her humanity, while critics castigated her as an angry, unpatriotic Black woman.

From the start, Melania Trump got the treatment for attractive, conservative women like Sarah Palin — but on steroids. And as with Palin, there’s a definite elitist cackle to media coverage of “the only first lady to pose naked.” The “Einstein visa” she got by convincing immigration officials she was the best in her field of modeling also generated plenty of smirks.

Yet there are also legitimate reasons for some of the harsh scrutiny. For example, Melania Trump helped her husband spread the falsehood that Barack Obama was born in Kenya. And why should Americans take her anti-cyber-bullying cause seriously given her husband’s penchant for torturing rivals on Twitter, along with anyone else he doesn’t like? There’s nothing sexist about holding her accountable for that.

She also deliberately provoked some of the media flak she took. She donned a jacket that famously read “I really don’t care do U?” on a visit to a child detention center. She wore stilettos on the way to a hurricane relief visit before changing into white tennis shoes. Would such accessories be judged whimsical or ironic versus callous or impractical if worn by the spouse of a president who supported the dreamers of DACA or showed more empathy for victims of disaster? I don’t know. But I do know they would be commented upon because what women wear always is.

Looking at women through the lens of sexism is a constant, but the outrage over it conveniently breaks down along partisan lines. That’s what the controversy over “Dr. Biden” is all about, isn’t it?

Epstein’s patronizing take was aimed at appealing to a readership that supports Trump and looks to undercut President-elect Joe Biden however possible. Demeaning Biden’s wife is just another way to do it with the right, just like demeaning Trump’s wife motivates the left.

When it comes to stirring the partisan pot, sexism is a very useful instrument.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.