Home of the Week: For $649,000, a Boston Cape with an open floor plan

Year built 1940

Square feet 1,780

Bedrooms 4

Baths 2 full, 1 half

Water/sewer Public

Taxes $6,507 (without residential exemption)

here’s one thing that’s not staying when this house is sold: the refrigerator in the basement. But all architectural components of this Cape-style home with its un-Cape-like number of bedrooms and baths will be there for the new owner.

Built in 1940 and located in the West Roxbury area known as Peak Hill, this home has undergone what might be called a mandatory update in today’s market: removing interior walls on the main floor and adding living space in the basement.

Advertisement

Stepping inside the front door reveals the open-concept floor plan, which flows from a dining area to the kitchen and the living room.

The kitchen has counters of dark Brazilian Ubatuba granite and pine cabinets complemented by a sand-colored ceramic tile backsplash. Four of the cabinets have clear-glass doors with muntins. The appliances are stainless steel, including the gas stove.

The dining area, which has a bench on one side of the table and two chairs on the other, sits between the kitchen and the living room. There’s a small separation — a half-wall with a Romanesque-like column — from the otherwise open span to the living room, which has a working gas fireplace surrounded by tan-colored bricks. All the downstairs floors are hardwood that’s original to the house.

Also on the main floor are two bedrooms, one of which is set up as an office. The space still set up as a bedroom is a roomy 193 square feet, has two large windows, and occupies the rear corner of the home. The office is smaller and has one window.

The bathroom on this floor has an oval ceramic pedestal sink with brass fixtures in front of a light-blue accent wall. The shower-tub combo features square white tiles with an accent stripe in a pattern of brown diamonds. A frosted window with blue muntins matches the wall.

Advertisement

Access to the second floor is from stairs in the kitchen, brightened by an octagonal window set at the base. The treads and handrail are wood with a natural stain, and the risers have scalloped framing painted white. A desk is built into a nook underneath the stairs.

On the second level, classic Cape design returns: two bedrooms separated by a bath. Both bedrooms have a skylight and are carpeted. The primary bedroom is 193 square feet. The second bedroom has the dormered ceilings you expect to see in some Capes.

The bathroom on this floor has clear-glass doors for the shower/tub combo, a white tile surround with a blue accent strip, and ceramic tile flooring. The single pedestal sink is cast iron, and a skylight brightens the room.

A second staircase across from the first-floor living room leads to the basement and a large finished area with gray laminate flooring that looks like barnwood. This space is being used as a workout area and an informal second living/TV room. There is a half bath with a porcelain sink and ceramic tile floor.

Also down here is a laundry area that is big enough to house a full-size washer and dryer next to the double steel sink.

A wraparound natural oak deck carries from the rear of the house and around the left side, adding outdoor living in the city. In the back, stairs lead to a paving stone patio and landscaped yard. There is a one-car garage underneath the rear of the house; the driveway is shared with the neighbor.

Advertisement

Arthur Deych of Red Tree Real Estate in Coolidge Corner has the listing. As of press time, an offer with contingencies had been accepted on the property.

See more photos of the home below:

The home was built in 1940. CRAIG HERMLE/HERMLE PHOTOGRAPHY

The main living areas are in an open layout. Craig Hermle/Hermle Photography (Custom credit)

The office setup. Craig Hermle/Hermle Photography (Custom credit)

The laundry room has a sink. Craig Hermle/Hermle Photography (Custom credit)

The main stairs are located off the kitchen. Craig Hermle/Hermle Photography (Custom credit)

The living room has hardwood flooring and a fireplace. Craig Hermle/Hermle Photography (Custom credit)

The basement playroom. Craig Hermle/Hermle Photography (Custom credit)

The home sits on 0.14 of an acre. Craig Hermle/Hermle Photography (Custom credit)

This bedroom has a chandelier and a skylight. Craig Hermle/Hermle Photography (Custom credit)





The eat-in kitchen. Craig Hermle/Hermle Photography (Custom credit)

The home's half bath. Craig Hermle/Hermle Photography (Custom credit)

One of the home's two full baths, which have been updated. Craig Hermle/Hermle Photography (Custom credit)

One of the home's four bedrooms. Craig Hermle/Hermle Photography (Custom credit)

The primary bedroom. Craig Hermle/Hermle Photography (Custom credit)

One of the home's two full bathrooms, which have been updated. Craig Hermle/Hermle Photography (Custom credit)

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send listings to homeoftheweek@globe.com. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue. Subscribe to our newsletter at pages.email.bostonglobe.com/AddressSignUp

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.