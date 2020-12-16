Boston-based Major League Lacrosse merging with Premier Lacrosse League; Cannons to rebrand

The PLL will retain the rights to the other five MLL teams for future expansion purposes.

The Boston Cannons of the Boston-based Major League Lacrosse will be re-branded as the Cannons Lacrosse Club as it becomes the Premier Lacrosse League’s eighth team.

Boston’s professional lacrosse team is the sole survivor in a merger between the two North American outdoor professional leagues announced Wednesday.

In a statement, MLL Commissioner Sandy Brown said “this merger only benefits the future of the game, for it combines the history of professional lacrosse with an innovative approach that has already accelerated the game’s growth.”

Major League Lacrosse held its inaugural season in 2001. The PLL, which was founded by ex-Cannon Paul Rabil and his brother Mike, began play last June with a bit of a splash courtesy of a broadcast deal with NBC Sports as well as financial backing from well-heeled partners.

“The PLL and MLL partnership is a massive step forward for professional lacrosse,” said Paul Rabil. “Merging the two organizations and removing some of the challenges that athletes, sponsors and fans faced will undoubtedly advance the game forward. This one’s particularly nostalgic for me and a number of PLL players given that we began our careers and played in championship games with MLL prior to the PLL’s launch.”

Said CEO Mike Rabil: “The unification of PLL and MLL puts the game first by providing our athletes and fans a single destination for the best lacrosse in the world, across every medium, coming this Summer 2021 on NBC Sports. I can’t think of anything better and more exciting for the sport.”

Next year’s Cannons squad will be selected from an expansion draft. More details will be announced in the coming months about the PLL absorbing MLL players.

