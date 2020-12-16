Boston College nets star-studded recruiting class, but Jeff Hafley is thinking bigger

But as Hafley looked ahead to his second year as head coach, he said his staff’s focus was less on stars and rankings, and more on how players would fit and who could drive competition at each position.

The Eagles recruiting class was headlined by four-star defensive back CJ Burton — a Richmond, Va., native who starred at St. Frances Academy in Maryland — and a slew of three-star prospects. Under the complicated circumstances of the novel coronavirus pandemic, BC put together its highest-rated group, as determined by all the major recruiting services, in nearly a decade.

Going through the 25 players who signed national letters of intent to Boston College on Wednesday, Eagles coach Jeff Hafley couldn’t find it in himself to be star struck.

Advertisement

“I think it all goes back to, ‘What are we looking for?’ I couldn’t even tell you looking at this list right now how many stars each one of these kids is. I don’t care,” Hafley said. “I respect all those websites. Those people are awesome, and they work really hard and do an unbelievable job. But I don’t go on them very much. And I don’t let that enter my mind.”

The Eagles put a premium on defense with five defensive backs, three safeties, two defensive ends, two defensive tackles, two linebackers, plus one defensive lineman and one DE/OLB. They pulled recruits from 10 states — including linebackers Casey Phinney (Marshfield/Noble and Greenough) and Owen McGowan (Canton/Catholic Memorial) from Massachusetts — plus the District of Columbia and Serbia (6-foot-8-inch, 325-pound offensive lineman Ilija Krajnovic).

ESPN ranked the Eagles 37th, their highest ranking since ESPN started its system in 2006. Rivals had BC 35th, the highest since BC’s 2008 class was ranked 33. 247Sports.com had the Eagles at 39th, the highest since 2011.

Advertisement

“I’m glad and I appreciate it, and I am very grateful that people were talking about it as being a really good class,” Hafley said, “but let’s talk three years from now and see how this class really turned out. Every coach in the country right now is going to love their class. We believe we got kids that fit us. And we had certain criteria we were looking for to help this team. And we went out, we found them. And I’m grateful that they signed with us.”

The ties that Eagles defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim had to the mid-Atlantic helped the Eagles land five players at the position, and also five players from either Washington, D.C., or Virginia.

“He’s relentless,” Hafley said. “He’s very connected in that area. He was a high school coach in that area. And the thing he doesn’t get enough credit for is how good of a football coach he is.”

Along with Burton, the Eagles signed Shawn Asbury II out of North Stafford (Va.) High, Jalen Cheek of Winslow Township (NJ), Shawn Gates of Firestone (Ohio) High, and Jalon Williams out of South Grand Prairie (Texas) High.

While the Eagles went 6-5 in Hafley’s first season, he said his goal going forward is to create a more competitive environment within the program.

“We need more competition around here,” he said. “I love the culture and the foundation we’ve set here, and I believe that it’s been proven through what we’ve been able to accomplish on and off the field.

Advertisement

“Championship programs are built on competition at every position, and we just don’t have a lot of that right now. So we brought in a bunch of guys, we’re going to bring in more guys, and I want them to compete.”

The typical recruiting routine was knocked off course in March by the pandemic. The Eagles had a visit set up with coveted recruits the week that college sports (and the country) shut down. Rather than the typical face-to-face interactions on the recruiting trail, the staff had to do its work via Zoom, text, or phone. Zoom ended up being the best option.

“It’s good and it’s bad,” Hafley said. “It’s better, in my opinion, than talking on the phone. [You can see] is a kid sitting up straight, does he look you in the eye. You get to find out a lot about people and you spend a lot of time on Zoom with people.”

Hafley said he will continue to add pieces, but was happy, especially given the circumstances.

“I think it’s a start,” Hafley said. “I think we’ll continue to work through this class and continue to get it better. But I love the kids that we’ve brought in there. They’re a good group, a special group of people, and I’m very grateful for them sticking with us without really meeting in person.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.