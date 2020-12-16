In centennial year, Negro Leagues elevated to major-league status by MLB

John Thorn, MLB’s official historian, noted that perceived deficiencies that led the sport’s Special Baseball Records Committee to deny the Negro Leagues the distinction in 1969 were “born of MLB’s exclusionary practices,” and that making the change during the centennial of the Negro Leagues is “profoundly gratifying.”

“All of us who love baseball have long known that the Negro Leagues produced many of our game’s best players, innovations, and triumphs against a backdrop of injustice,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “We are now grateful to count the players of the Negro Leagues where they belong: As Major Leaguers within the official historical record.”

Describing it as a correction of “a longtime oversight in the game’s history,” Major League Baseball announced Wednesday it is elevating the Negro Leagues to major-league status, the seventh such league since 1876 to receive that distinction.

“Denying them Major League status has been a double penalty,” Thorn wrote, “much like that exacted of Hall of Fame candidates prior to Satchel Paige’s induction in 1971.”

Paige was the first of 35 Negro League players and executives to be inducted to Cooperstown, the most recent 17 of which stemming from a special election held by the Committee on African-American Baseball in 2006.

The decision will collect the stats of seven leagues contested from 1920 to 1948 — the end date when the final Negro World Series was played, one year after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers — under the Negro Leagues banner, a decision possible due to significant work by statisticians in recent years. The MLB statement specifically credited Gary Ashwill, Scott Simkus, Mike Lynch, and Kevin Johnson, “who drove the construction of the Seamheads Negro League Database,” as well as Larry Lester, a co-founder of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City.

The 1969 committee did not consider the Negro Leagues for inclusion, but in excluding other leagues cited irregularities in scheduling and playoff formats, media coverage, skill level, and, according to The Ringer, “the number of crossover former or future AL or NL players.” Along with the American and National Leagues, it awarded major-league status to the American Association (1882–91), Union Association (1884), Players’ League (1890), and Federal League (1914–15).

“In my eyes, the only thing that has ever separated the Negro Leagues and the major leagues, beyond the color barrier, was finances,” Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, told The Ringer. “The major leagues had more money, so they had their own stadiums. The Negro Leagues didn’t have that kind of financial wherewithal, but man, that’s really the only difference. When you start to talk about talent, there is no difference.”

The statement goes on to note “MLB and the Elias Sports Bureau have begun a review process to determine the full scope of this designation’s ramifications on statistics and records.” Such decisions could change some well-known baseball history. For example, two Negro League players — Josh Gibson (.441 in 1943) and Artie Wilson (.431 in 1948) — hit .400 more recently than Ted Williams’s famous .406 season in 1941, albeit in seasons of 78 and 39 games.