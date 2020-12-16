Choosing family over football is perfect capper to a tremendous year for Boston College

Eleven games, six wins, and the Eagles rightfully earned their way to the postseason reward that has traditionally represented college football success: A bowl game.

The Eagles played 11 college football games in the midst of a pandemic, registering only one positive COVID-19 test, which came toward the end of the season. Credit to a first-year coach with the right message, credit to a roster of players who took that message to heart, and credit to a program that lived up to the promise of treating each other with love and respect.

They chose a different reward instead: Going home for the holidays.

Got that one right too.

“It’s better for our mental health to go home and see our families and relax,” said Alec Lindstrom, a junior offensive lineman from Dudley.

Start with that new head coach, who came on the job before the pandemic changed the world as we know it. While any first-time head man has to figure some things out on the fly, Jeff Hafley had barely touched down from Ohio State when every routine was uprooted in unprecedented fashion. But the one aspect of coaching that remains consistent regardless of circumstance is the ability to communicate, and that is the rock upon which Hafley built his foundation.

By the time the kids came out the other side of on-campus lockdowns, socially distanced practices, thrice-weekly testing, take-away training tables, and small dorm room gatherings limited to teammates only, they were wiped out. Their adherence to the strict protocols stood a testament to how much they wanted to play for each other, and how willing they were to hear Hafley’s message, even if it meant standing behind plexiglass barriers to talk to family members after a game.

So when it was Hafley’s turn to listen to them, he did.

He already knew what his eyes were telling him: The team was both mentally drained and physically tired. He knew they would play a bowl game if that’s what the school wanted them to do, but he wanted them to know it was OK if they didn’t want to play, that they weren’t betraying their competitive hearts by admitting they’d had enough.

After what would turn out to be the team’s final practice following that 11th game — a loss to Virginia that followed a huge win over Louisville — Hafley finished a workout with some of the younger players and called the entire team together.

“Guys, pretend for a minute that I’m not the head coach, and tell me what you want,” he recalled this week. “I have your back and I’m always going to.”

He gave the floor to graduate student Max Richardson, who said simply, “Guys, we’re going home.”

“You should have heard the cheers,” Hafley said. “That was emotional for me, and told me I did the right thing.”

Lindstrom — the son of a former NFL player, the younger brother of a football coach and a current Atlanta Falcon, the older brother to a trio of sisters who are outstanding high school athletes in their own rights — loves football. But he loves his family too, and with his mother in an ongoing fight against ovarian cancer, time at home is too precious to miss.

“We’ve been here grinding at school. Quarantine started at the beginning of summer, and it’s been a mental and physical grind since we got back here,” he said. “A bowl game is something you see as a reward. You go out on a week vacation, you get to hang out with the guys, you get to see a different city and do fun activities, meet players from the other team, get a bowl gift.

“It’s like a reward, but this year with COVID[-19], you can’t do that stuff. It’s just like another game, and more like a normal game. We’d have to be out and practicing for another month in anticipation of whether you’re actually going to play the game. You could practice the whole time and have it canceled anyway. The actual reward for us is going home.

“All year, we’ve been at the same place. Guys haven’t been able to go home and see their parents, see their dogs, see anyone other than the football team however long it’s been, like six months. That’s a lot mentally on a person, never mind a 19- or 20-year old kid. You don’t have those small escapes. In a normal year, we like to go out on the weekends, at the bye week go home. We don’t get that kind of stuff, so it was definitely seen as a reward to go home and see our families rather than the bowl game.

“You could tell with everyone, they were kind of relieved to go home, refresh, get mentally and physically OK, and then come back this winter.”

It was the right thing to do. Maybe, in a season where Hafley and BC did so much right, the rightest thing of all.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist.