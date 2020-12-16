Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa has impressive tools, but still plays like a rookie

He has a short, compact throwing motion and a rapid-fire release. He is one of the most accurate passers in the NFL, with impeccable timing and rhythm. He has a fearless confidence in his ability to squeeze throws into tight spaces. And Tagovailoa, despite being listed at 6-foot-1, has a good feel for the pocket and ability to find throwing lanes. Just two of his 184 pass attempts have been batted down.

Tagovailoa has thrown for 200.8 yards per game with nine touchdowns, only one sack, and a 95.1 passer rating in his starts. The Dolphins are 4-2 and hold the AFC’s No. 7 playoff seed.

“He gets rid of the ball very quickly,” Bill Belichick said as the Patriots prepare to face the Dolphins on Sunday. “Understands the pressure, understands the timing of routes, gets the ball out quickly and has enough quickness in the pocket to make it difficult for the pass rush to get to him.”

But . . . Tagovailoa is a rookie. Belichick feasts on rookie quarterbacks, to the tune of a 25-5 record and 11 straight wins as Patriots coach, including a dismantling of likely Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert two weeks ago.

And despite Tagovailoa’s obvious arm talent, he definitely plays like a rookie. The Dolphins’ 33-27 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday was his first 300-yard passing game, but also highlighted two areas in which Tagovailoa’s inexperience shines through:

⋅ His tunnel vision and inability to see the whole field. Tagovailoa has a horrible habit of locking on his primary receiver and missing a big play right in front of him.

He took a safety against the Chiefs that looked to be his fault. He had a clean pocket and plenty of time to throw, but locked on his receiver on the outside and never saw a wide open Mike Gesicki streaking across the middle. The primary receiver wasn’t open, Tagovailoa hesitated, and Chris Jones cleaned up with a coverage sack.

Tagovailoa also missed a big opportunity on a similar type of play earlier. He threw a corner fade to Devante Parker in double coverage in the end zone, and never saw Jakeem Grant running wide open right in front of him for what should have been a catch-and-run touchdown.

But that incomplete pass to Parker was quintessential Tagovailoa. While he made the wrong decision to throw into double coverage, it was also a perfect throw with incredible location. Parker still got his hands on the ball and should have come down with a touchdown catch.

⋅ His inexperience with different coverages and being able to process the defense quickly. The Chiefs held the Dolphins to one touchdown on their first 11 drives and jumped to a 30-10 lead. Every defensive snap by the Chiefs was a circus of pre- and post-snap movement — showing one coverage and rotating into another, showing big blitz but backing off, showing big blitz and bringing it, and so on.

When Tagovailoa’s first read was open, he got the ball out quickly and made several nice throws. But he also took at least two coverage sacks, and had one third-down scramble come up short, when he didn’t recognize the coverage and held the ball too long.

Opposing defenses don’t need to blitz Tagovailoa a lot, but they do need to keep him off balance. Tagovailoa has a respectable 89.1 passer rating against the blitz, with four touchdowns and one interception, but his 5.6 yards per attempt rank dead last among all quarterbacks. The Broncos only blitzed Tagovailoa eight times, but finished with six sacks. The Chiefs blitzed 11 times in 48 pass attempts, but finished with four sacks.

Tagovailoa certainly has a lot going for him. He is a good, accurate thrower on the run ― almost always to his left. While he doesn’t have elite speed, Tagovailoa is definitely quick enough to get around a defensive end and scramble for a first down.

“He can run, but he really is a good passer and wants to get the ball out quickly in the passing game, and he does pretty good job of that,” Belichick said.

Tagovailoa’s accuracy also borders on incredible. He almost always hits the receiver streaking across the middle in stride, and Tagovailoa fits the ball into some impossibly tight windows. He completed a couple of throws to rookie Lynn Bowden last week that made my eyes bug out of my head.

That fearlessness can lead to trouble, however. Tagovailoa went until his sixth start before finally throwing an interception, but it was a deep ball to Grant in tight coverage last week, tipped into the air and snagged. Tagovailoa also got incredibly lucky on his 29-yard touchdown pass to Gesicki when the ball literally went right through safety Juan Thornhill’s hands. Tagovailoa is just asking for trouble if he tries to squeeze too many passes in against the Patriots on Sunday.

Tagovailoa has all the physical tools, but the mental part of the game seems to be holding him and the Dolphins back. Since Week 8, his first start, Tagovailoa ranks 27th out of 36 quarterbacks in passing yards per game, 29th in completion percentage, 26th in yards per attempt, and tied for 30th in deep passes — just three completions of 25-plus yards in nearly 200 drop-backs. Tagovailoa has two starts with less than 100 passing yards, and got benched in the fourth quarter at Denver.

The Dolphins’ offense has also stalled a bit. They are 30th in total yards per game since Tagovailoa took over, 21st on third down conversions, and tied for 20th (with the Patriots) in touchdowns per game. The last two games, they are just 3-of-7 in the red zone. Tagovailoa has benefitted from an opportunistic defense and special teams that have scored three return touchdowns since he supplanted Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Tagovailoa’s physical tools are unquestionably promising, and it is certainly not unusual for a young quarterback to lock on his primary receiver and not be quick enough in processing a defense. But physical tools only get you so far in the NFL.

And Tagovailoa may be in line for a rude introduction to Belichick and the Patriots’ defense on Sunday.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.