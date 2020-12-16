Gordon Hayward day to day after fracturing finger in Hornets preseason game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Celtics forward Gordon Hayward is listed as day to day after breaking the bone at the base of his right pinky finger in his second preseason game with the Charlotte Hornets.

The team says Hayward sustained an avulsion fracture of his fifth metacarpal on the right hand during the team’s preseason game against the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 14. Hayward will miss Thursday’s preseason game at Orlando, but the Hornets say he will not need surgery, and his return will be based on pain tolerance and comfort level.

The Hornets open the regular season Dec. 23 at Cleveland.