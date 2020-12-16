Impressed with protocols, Mayor Marty Walsh says TD Garden might have fans back by February or March

“It’s really amazing what they’ve done,” Walsh said during the interview. “I walked around. I was really impressed with it. I’m hoping we get fans back.”

Walsh, appearing on WEEI’s Greg Hill Show for some 30 minutes, did not offer details about specific protocols, but noted he came away impressed after a recent tour of the shuttered building in the old West End.

Impressed by what he characterized as “some really great protocols” implemented at TD Garden, Boston mayor Marty Walsh said Wednesday morning during a radio interview that the TD Garden is “trying to shoot for February or March” to welcome fans back inside the Causeway Street arena.

The Celtics, one of the building’s two anchor tenants, still have no clear path to playing in front of paying customers at the Garden. The NBA opens regular-season play on Tuesday.

The Bruins, owned by the Garden’s owner, Jeremy Jacobs, hope to learn this week when the NHL will open training camps. When that time comes, the Bruins will hold their workouts at the Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton.

The NHL has yet to release a date when camps open and has yet to make public a game schedule for the 2020-’21 season. It’s possible league play will start in mid- or late-January, with recent reports pointing to a 54-game schedule, trimmed back from 82.

The Bruins have not played a game on Garden ice since March 7 vs. Tampa. Their last regular-season game, with fans in seats, was March 10 in Philadelphia.

The Globe early on Wednesday reached out to the Bruins and TD Garden for comment regarding Walsh’s remarks and received this statement by email from Garden president Amy Latimer shortly before 6 p.m.:

“We are working diligently every day on providing a safe and healthy environment to host events. We are committed to developing and implementing all the important protocols from health authorities and will be ready to host fans when the city and state approve.”

Todd Merry, Buffalo-based Delaware North’s chief marketing officer, months ago noted to the Globe that arenas around North America likely would start back post-pandemic with maximum crowd size scaled back. He also speculated that food options would be modified, with far fewer, if any, opportunities for buffet-style dining.

Being able to view sports, albeit only on TV, has been helpful during the pandemic, say Walsh.

“It’s helped me a lot,” he said on WEEI. “Whether it’s been football, or hockey or basketball playing. Baseball a little bit. I didn’t watch much baseball this year. But basketball and hockey were pretty exciting to watch.”





