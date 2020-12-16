Owners approve formula to expand NFL schedule to 17 games, but delay formal vote

“We spent a fair amount of time on that,” Goodell said in a conference call with reporters after the nearly three-hour owners meeting conducted through video. “But it’s an important decision for us on how we do it. It obviously comes into play [with] respects to our future media arrangements, also, that we’re obviously contemplating. I expect a decision probably will be made on that in the next several weeks.”

The owners can put the longer regular season into effect as soon as 2021 under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement they completed in March with the NFL Players Association. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he expects a decision by the owners in the coming weeks on whether the 17-game season will take effect in 2021.

NFL team owners approved a scheduling formula Wednesday for a 17-game regular season, but they did not take a formal vote on whether to implement it next year.

The NFL is negotiating new broadcasting contracts and hopes the extra regular-season game for each team will provide a revenue boost.

Under the scheduling formula ratified unanimously by the owners Wednesday, the 17th game will be an out-of-conference game based on teams’ order of finish within their divisions the previous season.

NFC teams and AFC teams are expected to alternate annually between having nine home games in a season vs. eight home games, according to people familiar with the deliberations.

“It’s obviously an important decision for us,” Goodell said. “We did not take any votes with respect to committing to do it. As you know, in our collective bargaining agreement we have that right to do it. We discussed that with the players. In fact, the collective bargaining agreement in many ways incents us to move to a 17-game season.”

The length of the preseason is expected to be reduced in conjunction with the onset of a 17-game season. Goodell said the structure of teams’ offseason programs will be considered as part of the deliberations.

“Part of that is not just 17 games,” Goodell said. “It’s also the length of our preseason, the number of games that we’ll have, preseason games. It goes into a question . . . which is about the whole offseason and some of the learnings that we have gotten from this past year.”

Colts K returns from cancer surgery

Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez returned to practice Wednesday, just 15 days after having surgery to remove a cancerous tumor.

It’s unclear whether he will play Sunday against Houston though coach Frank Reich said he remains hopeful Sanchez will play.

Indy (9-4) used Ryan Allen the past two weeks and the former Patriots punter punted six times for a 46-yard average with a net average of 36.7 yards.

Sanchez is averaging 47.2 yards this season with a net of 40.6. In his most recent game, which came following the diagnosis but before surgery, he punted five times for an average of 50.8 yards in a loss to Tennessee.

The Titans and Colts are tied atop the AFC South.

Brees returns from IR

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints record-setting quarterback Drew Brees has been designated to return from the club’s injured reserve list.

Brees’ change in status means he could be placed on the active roster and eligible to play as soon Sunday against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Coach Sean Payton has not indicated when he intends to play Brees, who was diagnosed with fractured ribs and a punctured lung after a sack on Nov. 15 this week.

“He’s someone we’re not going to just hurry back and just put him in the game,” Payton said.

Brees may practice with the Saints up to 21 days before the club has to activate him. He has missed four games, with Taysom Hill starting in his place. New Orleans has gone 3-1 with Hill under center, the first loss coming last Sunday at Philadelphia.

The 41-year-old Brees is the NFL’s all-time leader in yards passing and was playing efficiently before his injury, completing 73.5% of his passes for 2,196 yards and 18 touchdowns with just three interceptions. The Saints were 7-2 with Brees as starter.

Because Brees has not yet been added to the active roster, his name did not appear on the Saints’ official injury report on Wednesday, and media were not permitted to observe practice because it was held indoors under heightened COVID-19 protocols.

Browns CB Ward set to return

Denzel Ward may be ready to go this week for the Browns, who could face one of their many former quarterbacks against the New York Giants.

Cleveland’s top cornerback returned to practice after missing three straight games with a strained calf. Ward was playing at a Pro Bowl level — leading the NFL in passes defensed — when he got hurt last month against Philadelphia.

The Browns (9-4) will monitor Ward and see how he responds in the next few days before deciding if he’ll play against the Giants (5-8).

It’s still up in the air who will be under center for New York. Starting quarterback Daniel Jones is dealing with two leg injuries, the newest sustained while he was being sacked six times in Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Giants coach Joe Judge said Jones, who was already dealing with a lingering hamstring injury, will be evaluated over the next few days before a decision is made for the game.

If Jones can’t play, the Giants would turn to backup Colt McCoy, a Cleveland draft pick in 2010 who started 21 games for the Browns before they traded him to San Francisco in 2013. McCoy stared for an injured Jones earlier this month and led the Giants to a 17-12 upset of Seattle. He completed 13 of 22 passes for 105 yards with one touchdown and an interception.

Ward’s return is a big plus for Cleveland’s secondary, which has been hurting all season.

The Browns will likely be without starting safety Andrew Sendejo. He’s in concussion protocol after being injured while trying to stop Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins on a 2-point conversion late in Monday night’s 47-42 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Raiders shorthanded

The Las Vegas Raiders will be without four more defensive starters for their first game under new coordinator Rod Marinelli in Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Raiders coach Jon Gruden said defensive end Clelin Ferrell will miss the Chargers game with a shoulder injury, and linebacker Nicholas Morrow, cornerback Damon Arnette and safety Johnathan Abram all will be out with concussions. Defensive tackle Maliek Collins is already on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

The Raiders also will be without rookie receiver Henry Ruggs III, who was placed on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

Defensive end Carl Nassib will help replace Ferrell after being a healthy inactive the past two weeks. Recently signed Daryl Worley, who spent the past two seasons with the Raiders, is also back this week and will help in the secondary.

Dallin Leavitt also could be in the mix at safety, and Nevin Lawson will replace Arnette at outside cornerback if he recovers from an illness that has him listed as questionable.

The Raiders (7-6) have been struggling on defense, having allowed at least 200 yards rushing in each of the past two weeks. Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther was fired on Sunday following a 44-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, prompting Gruden to promote Marinelli from defensive line coach to coordinator for the Raiders’ final three games of the season.

Lions C Ragnow fractured throat

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow told teammates he couldn’t talk because of a throat injury and continued playing against the Green Bay Packers. Lions quarterback Chase Daniel said Ragnow played with a fractured throat. Daniel said the team didn’t miss a beat even though Ragnow could not make line calls in a 31-24 loss to Green Bay. Daniel played in the fourth quarter in place of Matthew Stafford, who was knocked out of the game by a rib injury. Ragnow, drafted Ragnow out of Arkansas with the No. 20 pick overall in 2018, had started every game this year, missed only one game last season and started in all 16 games as a rookie . . . The Cincinnati Bengals put defensive tackle Geno Atkins on injured reserve with a right shoulder injury. The 11-year veteran missed the first four games of the season with the injury suffered in training camp and has played sparingly since. Atkins has one tackle in seven games. He was in for just seven snaps in last week’s loss to Dallas . . . The Baltimore Ravens placed receivers Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin and James Proche on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The status of the three players for Sunday’s game against Jacksonville was uncertain. Brown scored a key touchdown for Baltimore in the fourth quarter of a 47-42 victory over Cleveland on Monday night. Brown is tied for the team lead with 43 catches and has a team-high 605 yards receiving and has scored five TDs.



