Patriots hopeful about Julian Edelman’s status after WR returns to practice

With sunny skies and temperatures of 77 degrees forecast for gameday in Miami Gardens, Fla., it only made sense for the club, fresh off a week in Southern California, to stay out of the Foxborough fridge for another week.

This starts the 21-day clock for Edelman, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Nov. 30, to return from injured reserve andhe could be in uniform this weekend.

Julian Edelman returned to practice Wednesday as the Patriots began their on-field preparations for Sunday’s road game against the Dolphins with a practice inside their fieldhouse behind Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots, who had 100 percent attendance, likely will remain indoors through Saturday’s walkthrough. The NFL’s COVID-19 protocols prevent outside media from attending indoor practices.

Edelman, 34, has missed the last seven games following a clean-up knee procedure. He had been clearly hampered by the injury that limited him to just eight catches (on 21 targets) for 79 yards over his final four games before he was forced to injured reserve. Prior to the injury Edelman turned in an eight-catch, 179-yard performance against the Seahawks in Week 2.

Earlier Wednesday Bill Belichick labeled Edelman “day to day,” a hint that the 12-year veteran might be poised for a comeback. The coach said last month that he didn’t think Edelman’s injury was a season ender.

A healthy Edelman would provide a booster shot of adrenaline to a Patriots passing attack that struggled with consistency this season. Edelman has 21 catches for 315 yards — the latter statistic is third still third highest on the team behind Damiere Byrd (42 catches, 566 yards) and Jakobi Meyers (42, 505 yards).

New England averages 198.2 receiving yards per game, third lowest in the NFL behind the Jets (186.5) and Ravens (181.9). The Patriots have the fewest receiving touchdowns in the league with eight.

Bill Belichick acknowledged this week he’d like to see more from the passing game when asked about the production of Byrd, Meyers, and N’Keal Harry (29, 277 yards).

“I think all of those players have improved through the course of the year,” the coach said. “Our passing game still is not as efficient as we need it to be with really everything that’s involved – the protection, route distribution, which involves everybody, tight ends, backs, and receivers, timing and ability to execute and create separation in man-to-man coverage. So, we continue to work on all those things.”

Byrd might be the biggest surprise of the season after a robust camp and Meyers has really built off his rookie season, despite being slowed by a late summer injury. Their rapport with Cam Newton has been obvious. Harry is coming off solid back-to-back performances where he flashed his power to make contested catches in both games in California.

“Damiere’s had a solid year for us right from the beginning,” said Belichick. “N’Keal’s started to come on here in the last few weeks. Jakobi’s had a pretty productive year as well – primarily inside, but he’s also played outside in some of our two-receiver sets and has been productive there and has shown the ability to block. He’s been involved in some inside blocking plays and crack plays that have helped us in the running game, which . . . has been more productive that it has been in the past. I think our receivers have a role in that.

“So, we still need to – there’s a lot of things we can improve on in the passing game and everybody’s working on them. We’ll have to do a good job this week. [The Dolphins] have a good secondary. They play good pass defense.”

Miami is second in the NFL with 16 interceptions, led by Xavien Howard, a defensive player of the year candidate, who has a league-high nine picks. Brian Flores’s group is also second with a turnover differential of plus-10.





