Patriots safety Adrian Phillips warm to the task of tackling his first New England snow storm

Patriots strong safety Adrian Phillips (21) won't be backpedaling when it comes to taking on New England's first major snow storm of the winter.

Adrian Phillips is about to walk in a Winter Wonderland for the first time.

The Patriots safety has filled various roles since signing on in the offseason and he’s poised to tackle a new job Thursday morning: Snow shoveler.

Phillips grew up in Texas and played in California before arriving in the Northeast.

“I come here and they’re talking about a foot to two feet of snow? I’m like, ‘Oh this is way different, I need to get me some snow boots.’ Other than that, it’s all right.”

Phillips, normally one of the first players to report to the facility, said he’s received some friendly advice about staying on schedule.

“They gave me some tips, they gave me a shovel and stuff to help me out. They told me about the sandbags and salt bags, so I’ve just got to do what I’ve got to do,” he said. “If I’ve got to get out there and shovel, I’m going to do it, just make sure my car is warmed up before I go.”

The Patriots leading tackler is actually pretty excited to see what all the hubbub is about.

“I haven’t experienced a real snowstorm, this will be my first one, but we’ve gotten a few inches in Texas before, but it’s way different down there. You get a few inches and they shut everything down, you don’t have to go to school or none of that,” he said. “It’ll be different experiencing this and I’m actually interested in seeing how bad it can get and what’s it going to look like with all the snow plowed on the side of the road. I’m interested to see all that.”

Welcomed returns

In addition to wide receiver Julian Edelman, outside linebacker Shilique Calhoun also returned to practice, starting his 21-day clock to be activated off injured reserve following a knee problem.

A situational passer rusher, Calhoun had seen an uptick in snaps this season, he has collected 14 tackles, 2 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles on the season.

He can return to game action at any time.

Surprise addition

Because they haven’t been officially activated, neither Edelman nor Calhoun have to be listed on the practice report, though the club did have 13 players classified as limited.

James White was a surprise new addition with a foot injury.

Also limited: running back J.J. Taylor (quadriceps), receiver Donte Moncrief (thigh), offensive tackles Jermaine Eluemunor (ankle) and Justin Herron (ankle), guard Shaq Mason (calf), defensive linemen Lawrence Guy (shoulder), Adam Butler (shoulder), and Byron Cowart (back), cornerbacks J.C. Jackson (knee) and Jonathan Jones (neck), kicker Nick Folk (back), and coverage specialist Matthew Slater (knee).

The Dolphins were missing two starters from practice, tight end Mike Gesicki (shoulder) and safety Bobby McCain (ankle).

In addition, starting receivers Jakeem Grant and DeVante Parker were limited with hamstring injuries. Linebackers/familiar faces Kyle Van Noy (hip) and Elandon Roberts (chest) also were limited.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.