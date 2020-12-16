Tua Tagovailoa trying to become first rookie quarterback to beat Bill Belichick and the Patriots since 2013

On Wednesday, Tagovailoa said even though this week will be his first game against the Patriots, he’s “pretty familiar” with the challenge that lies ahead.

The rookie out of Alabama will be making his first start against the Patriots armed with the knowledge that just five rookie signal-callers since 2000 — Smith, Russell Wilson, Ben Roethlisberger, Colt McCoy and Mark Sanchez — have beaten Bill Belichick and the New England defense in their first years.

Tua Tagovailoa is trying to become the first rookie quarterback to beat the Patriots since Geno Smith upset New England in 2013.

“I grew up watching the Patriots play in a lot of the Super Bowls,” Tagovailoa said. “I would also say I’ve seen Bill a good amount at Alabama. Him and Nick [Saban] are pretty good friends. I would say [they’re] very similar in a way with I guess Coach Saban, with how they go about doing things; but I know that there’s going to be a lot of challenges that his defense has to offer our offense and we just have to be prepared this week for those.”

One other thing that could give him a boost? The fact that Miami coach Brian Flores made his bones as a New England defensive assistant before heading to South Florida, and has installed a defensive system with the Dolphins’ scout team that shows Tagovailoa a similar scheme in practice.

Tagovailoa said Wednesday the scout team has been integral to his success this season, and he anticipates that this week will be no exception.

“I think our scout team does a good job helping prepare us offensively for the games,” he said. “It’s all dependent on the looks that we’re going to get. I think the scout team does a good job at that. There’s always going to be new things that are going to pop up, whether it’s a front or something happens in the back end. You’ve just got to be prepared for it and adapt to that change on the fly.”

For his part, Flores sounded a realistic note on Wednesday.

“I don’t think there’s any way he’s seen everything he’s going to see,” Flores said of Tagovailoa. “It’s so young in his career. Look, it’s going to be a big challenge not only for Tua but our entire offense.”

Tagovailoa, who was 3 years old when New England won its first Super Bowl, is like many players his age — they grew up watching the Patriots and their success. He was asked what came to mind when he thought of New England when he was growing up as a young football fan.

“When you think of the Patriots, you think of dominant,” he said. “They’ve been very dominant over the past two decades, I would say, especially when [Tom] Brady was there.

“I think they have a really talented quarterback in Cam Newton and also with Jarrett Stidham. Their defense has always been their biggest deal. Belichick takes pride and all of the DCs that have come there, even [Flores], they all take pride in their defense and what they do to stop offenses. That’s the biggest thing I would say — pretty much dominant.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.