10 memorable museum shows from the year everyone wants to forget

The year seemed normal enough when it started, with a slate of exciting openings in January and February and a laundry list of more big things for the year ahead. But who could have imagined a year like this? Over many months of pandemic disruption, museums closed, re-opened, and some closed again this month, pitching in to stanch the rising second wave we were all warned about. Before and in-between, they gave us what we needed: Joy, relief, and reflective moments to consider a world seemingly transformed in a flash — but one that was really festering with discontent all along. In no particular order, my favorites of 2020 were:

Writing the Future: Basquiat and the Hip Hop Generation. Museum of Fine Arts, Boston