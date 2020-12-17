7 local authors on unwrapping the perfect books

It was my first holiday season as a grown-up away from home. By myself in my apartment, back in 1971, I opened the gift from my mom: “ The Joy of Cooking ” by Irma Rombauer. My first cookbook. Its now-annotated pages are blotched and splashed with gravy and flour and cream, and falling out of the binding. I think of Mom, with love and gratitude, every time I use it.

Maybe you know someone who needs just the right thing to read over the holidays. Maybe you want to mark a special occasion with a memorable keepsake. At times like these, there is nothing quite like a book. This week we asked authors from around the region to reflect on times when the perfect books came into their lives as gifts.

— Hank Phillippi Ryan (“The First to Lie”)

When I was a young man, in my mid-twenties, a young professor at Dartmouth College, my parents gave me for Christmas in 1975 a copy of “The Collected Poems of Wallace Stevens” in the beautiful 1954 hardback edition. My parents didn’t have a literary bone in their bodies, and yet they somehow figured out that this was exactly the sort of book I would genuinely treasure. I rarely go a week without reading one of the poems in this book. It’s the sunshine in any week of my life.

— Jay Parini (“New and Collected Poems: 1975-2015”)

Years ago my sister-in-law Eaddo Kiernan gave me “The Selected Letters of Mark Twain” (Charles Neider, ed.), which were hilarious and hopeful. Twain was acidic about self-righteousness in a way that is refreshing to read today. The best part was a section of angry letters he wrote but did not mail, and the small, polite notes he sent instead. Some of the unmailed ones are so hotheaded, they might be useful in starting a fire.

— Stephen P. Kiernan (“Universe of Two”)

I remember Professor Cornel West powerfully orating at Columbia University. It was an event calling for the freedom of political prisoner, Mumia Abu-Jamal. The mass meeting probably occurred in January or February 2010. At one point, he urged us to read “The New Jim Crow.” Spoke on and on about its power and clarity. Professor West gave me a gift, albeit indirectly. After the talk, I picked up Michelle Alexander’s masterpiece and it gave me new eyes, as only a great book can.

— Ibram X. Kendi (“How to Be an Antiracist”)

My grandparents survived the Armenian Genocide. In the last year of my father’s life, as his health failed, my interest in what my grandparents endured grew more intense. That Christmas, my father’s last, my wife surprised me with a first edition of Franz Werfel’s 1933 classic novel of the Genocide, “The Forty Days of Musa Dagh.” It took me a moment to gather myself to thank her.

— Chris Bohjalian (“The Flight Attendant”)

The best book I ever received for the holidays was a signed first edition of “The Virgin Suicides” by Jeffrey Eugenides. My husband bought it for me when I couldn’t stop talking about the novel, and how impressed I was by an author who pulled off a story told in the second person. Every time I see it on my bookshelf it is a reminder to challenge myself in my own writing.

— Jodi Picoult (“The Book of Two Ways”)

The book that made me want to become a writer was “The Wanderers” by Richard Price. It had a seismic effect on me when I was 14 and pretty much altered the course of my life. Twenty years later — almost to the day — a good friend gave me a signed first edition of the book for Christmas. Meant the world to me. Still does.

— Dennis Lehane (“Since We Fell”)

Kate Tuttle, a freelance writer and critic, can be reached at kate.tuttle@gmail.com.