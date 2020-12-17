Caught between Boston and Quincy in ‘The Last American Aristocrat’

Henry Adams, great-grandson of John, was born into the family in 1838. As he drolly put it in “ The Education of Henry Adams ,” his classic third-person autobiography, “Probably no child, born in the year, held better cards than he.”

Despite America’s deep tradition of dynastic politics — think of the Kennedys, the Clintons, the Bushes — the country’s first family will always be the Adamses. For many decades John, John Quincy, and their various relations held key roles in national and New England politics. But one of the many useful reminders in David S. Brown’s new biography, “ The Last American Aristocrat: The Brilliant Life and Improbable Education of Henry Adams ,” is that this particular dynasty ended not with a bang or even a whimper but something far stranger: It ended with a writer.

The child bounced between Boston and Quincy, and the contrast between them — the cosmopolitan city and its quiet neighbor, 10 miles away and seemingly as many decades behind — struck him even then. “Quincy,” he wrote in “Education,” “represented a moral principle — the principle of resistance to Boston.” But it was hard to resist the revolutions occurring all around: industrial, technological, economic, demographic. “The Last American Aristocrat” shows that Adams was a fascinating figure because of whom he was born to but also because of when he was born.

As a biographer, Brown strives to anchor Adams in this context. The book proceeds less day by day than idea by idea, theme by theme, and this approach works particularly well with Adams’s flaws. There’s his well-known anti-Semitism, of course, but also his views on race. Brown’s brisk asides on the Free-Soil movement and the stubborn persistence of slavery in the North make it easier to evaluate Adams’s early writings during the Civil War, which he largely experienced abroad as a secretary to his father, America’s ambassador to Britain. “Emancipation,” Henry argued, “cannot be instantaneous.”

Once the war ended, a new revolution hit higher education, which pivoted from clerics and classics to science and specialization. Harvard and its president, Charles Eliot, led this shift, and in 1870 Eliot recruited Adams to teach history. Adams excelled in the classroom, seizing his students’ attention and then prodding them to disagree, to debate. One of those students, a future professor himself, remembered sitting there, looking at the wall and seeing a portrait of his teacher’s ancestor, John Quincy: “Henry was small, short, bald, with a pointed clipped beard. . . . He was not as stout as his grandfather. There was in both the same air of self-contained strength.”

Adams eventually left Harvard for Washington, D.C., a city that was evolving itself, getting bigger and slimier as power concentrated at the federal level. Adams kept busy as a journalist. He also published his anonymous novel “Democracy,” a satire of the capital and its players that remains the best fiction ever written about American politics, even if that is faint praise. (“It is good enough,” Henry James noted, “to make it a pity it isn’t better.”)

In Washington — and during frequent trips to Europe, where he examined archives no American had previously seen — Adams began working on a new project: a nine-volume history of the Jefferson and Madison administrations. Brown, a history professor himself, is at his best when analyzing this epic: the way that Adams, the heir of two presidents, resisted a hero-centric style of history; the way he emphasized the impact of regular people like the Native Americans who fought with Tecumseh and “compelled the [US] government to pay for once something like the value of the lands it took.”

Adams wrote his last volume’s final pages in Quincy, visiting his family, but he spent much of his time traveling, to Japan and Egypt and Australia, among other places. Brown follows his subject to Chicago and the 1893 World’s Fair, linking him to “the dynamic urban-immigrant-industrial process coming to define the nation’s surging metropolitan areas.” While Brown explores Adams’s personal life, especially the suicide of his wife, Clover, he focuses more on Adams’s connections to his era — like the ticket he bought for the Titanic’s return voyage. That ship’s fate, Adams admitted, “strikes at confidence in our mechanical success.”

Near the end of his life, Adams returned to Massachusetts for long stretches, reading old novels aloud with his family and walking along Walden Pond. “The weather is usually freezing,” he wrote in another letter, “which helps to make me feel at home. The family is very good about coming to see us, and of course help to disapprove everything we do, after the manner of Boston.”

Letters like that suggest the most important thing about Adams was not his political backdrop or even his private life but simply his gifts as a writer, sentence by sentence. His last and best book, “The Education” — a book that would make a fine combo-read with Brown’s new biography — is one of the great works of the 20th century, just as his Jefferson-Madison history was one of the greats of the 19th.

But that was Henry Adams, straddling two eras. While “Education” appeared posthumously, Adams circulated early copies among friends like Charles Eliot, his old Harvard boss. One of the best responses came from another Adams, Henry’s brother Charles: “Lord! — how you do bring it all back! — How we did hate Boston! — How we loved Quincy!”

Adams, with his blend of love and hate, lived in both Americas — colonial and modern, Quincy and Boston — and his own books remain a vital guide to understanding the before, the after, and the messy, never-quite-completed change.

THE LAST AMERICAN ARISTOCRAT: The Brilliant Life and Improbable Education of Henry Adams

By David S. Brown

Scribner, 464 pp., $30

Craig Fehrman is the author of “Author in Chief: The Untold Story of Our Presidents and the Books They Wrote.”