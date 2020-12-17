HomeFront: Best of the Arts 2020 and more

BEST OF THE ARTS 2020: Creative endeavors both reflected and provided a sanctuary from this year’s relentless tide of news. Some of the entries on the Globe experts’ top 10 lists happened so long ago that you might have experienced them bare-faced; others adapted to the new normal extraordinarily well.

Welcome back to HomeFront, where we’re shoveling snow, counting down to the winter solstice on Monday, and hanging on every word of the news about vaccines — or, as we like to think of them, get-out-of-jail-free cards magically crammed into little glass vials. The year that warped time is finally winding down, and that means looking back at an unprecedented 12 months. We’ve missed out on a lot of communal activities in 2020 (you’re up, Christmas, Kwanzaa, and New Year’s), but one thing even a pandemic can’t take away is the bonding experience of arguing over arts and entertainment critics’ year-end lists.

All over town, murals have sprung up. “As the pandemic wears on, walking around and looking at murals remains one of the safest ways to experience art,” write Globe correspondents Diti Kohli and Grace Griffin, who round up a dozen of the new pieces.

“If you wanted to know what a year would look like without movie blockbusters, 2020 delivered,” writes Globe film critic Ty Burr. Freed of “the superhero franchise films, the sequels, the remakes, the reboots,” watch lists got interesting. By contrast, the documentary pickings were wide and deep, “evidence that the documentary genre serves as a touchstone of truth in this era of misinformation,” writes Globe correspondent Peter Keough.

“Pandemic viewing created a few big hits this year, some classier than others,” writes Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert. (Remember the mercifully brief heyday of “Tiger King”?) His top pick is no surprise, especially if you’ve been active on social media in the past month, but the other nine titles on his list include a couple of deep cuts.

In a year of disruption, museums “gave us what we needed: Joy, relief, and reflective moments to consider a world seemingly transformed in a flash,” writes Globe art critic Murray Whyte, whose list ranges far and wide around New England. The daunting logistics of virtual museum shows tested the staffs of five local institutions and meant “everything from last-minute innovations to long-term efforts that got a big boost from the pandemic,” write Griffin and Kohli.

“[T]his year presented the mother of all challenges for theater professionals,” writes Globe theater critic Don Aucoin. “How to stay connected with audiences when their usual venues are dark and silent?” He spotlights 10 “inventive answers to that question” and offers a Top 10 list dominated by women playwrights and directors.

The existential questions that rocked every creative community this year hit the classical music world especially hard. The Globe’s Jeremy Eichler and Zoë Madonna look back at what changed, what didn’t, and what needs to.

In pop music, Grammy nominees “that came out before, say, mid-March felt like they might as well have had sepia-toned album art, they felt so old,” writes Globe correspondent Maura Johnston. Her best songs list, though wide-ranging, probably isn’t what it would have been with more “opportunities to get a feel of other nearby people’s listening habits.”

In 2020, “companies, presenters, independent artists, and teachers pivoted with remarkable grace and speed to create new ways of experiencing dance.” write Globe correspondents Karen Campbell and Jeffrey Gantz.

TV: Produced by Shonda Rhimes, based on Julia Quinn’s novels, clearly indebted to Jane Austen, “Bridgerton” translates the romance genre to a high-profile Netflix adaptation. “I was looking for escapism, and that’s something a lot of people are looking for now,” series creator Chris Van Dusen tells the Globe’s Meredith Goldstein. The family saga “presented this really interesting, unique opportunity to mix history and fantasy.”

If you’re already caught up on the year’s best TV, well, you’ve probably had some time on your hands, and the latest Ask Matthew is for you. Gilbert recommends four new releases dropping between now and 2021, including Frederick Wiseman’s Boston-set documentary “City Hall,” which film critic Burr gave 3½ stars when it opened in November after wowing audiences on the festival circuit.

Members of the Handel and Haydn Society chorus recorded "Messiah" last month at GBH studios. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

MUSIC: Since 1815, the Handel and Haydn Society’s performances of Handel’s “Messiah” during the holidays “have sustained Bostonians,” writes the Globe’s Malcolm Gay. He gets a fascinating look behind the scenes of the recording of the one-hour “Handel’s ‘Messiah’ for Our Time,” starting when “after months of planning, eight H+H choristers arrived at GBH’s Brighton studios on a crisp November morning.” It airs Sunday on GBH 2.

“The musical solitude of pandemic restrictions has given way to singing together in yards, driveways, and parking lots,” writes Campbell — and Saturday in Boxborough, that means “Driveway Choir Messiah.” Bryce and Kathryn Denney’s project “will bring together roughly two dozen choristers from three local groups. . . . And the public is invited to join in” — from their vehicles.

FILM: A “solid, stolid disaster film” starring “humorless hunk” Gerard Butler, “Greenland” earns 2½ stars from Burr. With the end of the world bearing down, starting in Florida (well, that checks out), the movie “asks us to be diverted by the spectacle of civic breakdown and mass panic.” Morena Baccarin, as the Butler character’s wife, is the film’s “stricken emotional heart.”

Missing the excitement of scavenger hunts? “Ava,” a thriller starring Jessica Chastain as “a rogue black ops agent fighting for her survival,” has eagle-eyed locals on the lookout. “The flick features locations in Boston, Worcester, Gloucester, Lynn, Charlestown, Wayland, and Spencer,” writes correspondent Kohli, who tracks them down for you.

VISUAL ART: Colonial-era maps were the jumping-off point for “Wayfinding: Contemporary Artists, Critical Dialogues,” which art critic Whyte calls “one of the best examples I’ve seen of what you actually do with an eccentric collection misfit like this one.” The original maps are “loaded with subtext — of brutality, of dispossession, of laying claim”; the multimedia responses create a “wonderfully ambitious” show at the Addison Gallery of American Art.

Coolidge Corner is home to two new art galleries with unconventional origin stories. Yng-Ru Chen launched Praise Shadows Art Gallery after scoring what her landlord calls “a pandemic rate” on rent. And Beacon Street Gallery, programmed by the Brookline Arts Center, is in a cannabis dispensary. “There’s a pent-up need for this,” Chen tells Globe correspondent Cate McQuaid.

The woodblock prints in Patrick Casey’s “Every Friend a Stranger” pose an eternal question, “pursued in a stubbornly tangible medium,” writes McQuaid: “Is imagination truly separate from reality?” In “Worlds Apart,” painter James C. Varnum “lets colors bloom and wander over paper, and then draws fine lines over the surface.” Both at Galatea Fine Art in the South End.

The 23 pieces that make up Brooke Stewart’s “No Potatoes” had an unexpected inspiration: Market Basket as a metaphor for dating. “I’m painting about what it’s like to be a 26-year-old woman in 2020,” the Charlestown resident tells correspondent Griffin. At Distillery Gallery in South Boston.

PARENTING: The Globe’s In the Family Way project tackles your thorniest pandemic-era dilemmas. Through a weekly newsletter and column, it explores questions about children’s health, education, and welfare in uncertain times, including advice for crossing items off your holiday gift lists. “Shop local isn’t a hashtag; it’s a lifeline,” writes Globe correspondent Kara Baskin. Sign up for the newsletter here.

THEATER: Akiba Abaka Arts didn’t have the launch it planned, but pandemic-related changes are helping the new production company find an audience for “10 Weeks in Jamaica,” a series of discussions about the island’s “rich theatrical tradition.” “By making the conversations available online, we are reaching a lot more people from a lot of different places,” the company’s cofounder and namesake tells Globe correspondent Terry Byrne.

A scene from Boston Ballet's "The Gift." Brooke Trisolini; courtesy of Boston Ballet

DANCE: Boston Ballet’s presentation of “The Gift,” set to Duke Ellington’s 1960 “Nutcracker Suite,” makes the best of an unusual situation. “Everything is so fluid and spontaneous, the dancers seem to be making it up as they go along,” Globe correspondent Jeffrey Gantz says of the choreography, by seven company members and affiliates. “Boston Ballet’s dancers have always excelled at kicking up their heels, so this program is right up their alley.”

LOVE LETTERS: The theme of Season 4 of the “Love Letters” podcast, hosted by Goldstein, is “At Any Age.” It focuses on the relationship lessons learned at all stages of life, with first-person accounts by people from age 17 to 70. Listen here.

FOOD & DINING: Skip the holiday cookies and candy for a year and thank the home cooks in your life with “a meal, or something to get them through another dinner, or an accompaniment to what they’re already making,” writes former Globe food editor Sheryl Julian. She assembles “five ideas for savory food, none meant to be mailed, but rather left at the door.”

BOOKS: Robin Wall Kimmerer’s 2013 essay collection, “Braiding Sweetgrass,” landed on bestseller lists this year, drawing renewed attention to the author, botanist, and professor. “[W]hat we need now is something that nurtures our values and gives us strength to hold them up as well as remind us to have gratitude for what we have,” she tells Globe correspondent Amy Sutherland in a Q&A peppered with book recommendations.

The Adams political dynasty “ended not with a bang or even a whimper but something far stranger,” says Globe reviewer Craig Fehrman. “It ended with a writer.” David S. Brown’s new biography, “The Last American Aristocrat: The Brilliant Life and Improbable Education of Henry Adams,” explores well beyond his classic autobiography to find “a fascinating figure because of whom he was born to but also because of when he was born.”

BUT REALLY: In addition to the solstice, Monday brings the “great conjunction” of Jupiter and Saturn in the western sky, where the planets will appear to overlap shortly after sunset. “It’s like teenagers at a high school dance: They’re getting closer and closer together,” Amy Oliver of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics tells Globe correspondent Breanne Kovatch. Leave a little room for the Holy Ghost, kids.

