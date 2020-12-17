Local bestsellers for the week ending December 13

2. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Knopf

3. The Searcher Tana French Viking

4. Ready Player Two Ernest Cline Ballantine

5. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Atria

6. Perestroika in Paris Jane Smiley Knopf

7. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

8. A Time for Mercy John Grisham Doubleday

9. Transcendent Kingdom Yaa Gyasi Knopf

10. Deacon King Kong James McBride Riverhead





HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. A Promised Land Barack Obama Crown

2. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

3. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

4. Untamed Glennon Doyle Dial Press

5. Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook Ina Garten Clarkson Potter

6. Bag Man Rachel Maddow and Michael Yarvitz Crown

7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

8. The Best of Me David Sedaris Little, Brown

9. What It’s Like to Be a Bird David Allen Sibley Knopf

10. Ottolenghi Flavor Yotam Ottolenghi et al. Ten Speed Press

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Shuggie Bain Douglas Stewart Grove Press

2. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

3. Devotions: The Selected Poems of Mary Oliver Mary Oliver Penguin

4. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

5. Home Body Rupi Kaur Andrews McMeel

6. Interior Chinatown Charles Yu Vintage

7. The Best American Short Stories 2020 Curtis Sittenfeld, Heidi Pitlor Mariner

8. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

9. This Tender Land William Kent Krueger Atria

10. The Queen’s Gambit Walter Tevis Vintage

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2021 Old Farmer’s Almanac

3. My Own Words Ruth Bader Ginsburg S&S

4. The Truths We Hold Kamala Harris Penguin

5. Born a Crime Trevor Noah One World

6. The World Almanac and Book of Facts 2021 Sarah Janssen (Ed.) World Almanac

7. The Warmth of Other Suns Isabel Wilkerson Vintage

8. What Unites Us Dan Rather and Elliot Kirschner Algonquin

9. Just Mercy Bryan Stevenson One World

10. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Dec. 13. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.