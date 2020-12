4. “The Great” (Hulu)

5. “The Plot Against America” (HBO)

6. “The Good Lord Bird” (Showtime)

7. “The Crown” (Netflix)

8. “Little America” (Apple TV+)

9. “Normal People” (Hulu)

10. “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.