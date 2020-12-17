A royally funny sendup of ‘The Crown’

Neither is he, apparently. The British comedian and actor has also posted sendups online of HBO’s dreary “The Undoing” and Netflix’s superb “The Queen’s Gambit.” All three video recaps are labeled “Bad TV Impressions.” That title suggests this will be an ongoing series, to which my own one-word response is: “Yay.”

Yep, that about sums it up. I’ve watched Hodgson’s hilarious takeoff a dozen times on YouTube, and I’m nowhere near done.

To fully appreciate Hodgson’s parody of “The Crown,” which runs a little over two minutes, it helps to have seen at least part of Season 4, because he references a few key scenes and plot points. But even a general familiarity with the series (or the royal family, for that matter) should be enough to enjoy it.

Anderson certainly seems to — and she’s clearly a good sport. The actress portrays Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, a.k.a. the Iron Lady, on “The Crown,” and Hodgson’s impersonation of Anderson-as-Thatcher is spot-on, from the oddly cocked head to the lockjawed vocal delivery.

My personal favorite is Hodgson’s hunched, whiny Prince Charles, though I also cracked up at the comedian’s Olivia-Colman-as-Queen Elizabeth, wearing a red kerchief, smiling vapidly, and prefacing every remark with “Oh dear”; his lemon-sour Prince Philip; and his spacey, ethereal Princess Diana, gazing up demurely from beneath her bangs. (There’s a priceless bit involving Diana’s fondness for musicals.) Pretty much no one in the royal family or the “Crown’” cast escapes the dubious flattery of imitation.

But like the best parodists, Hodgson is after more than mimicry. He illuminates as he impersonates. For example, in his sendup of “The Undoing,” Hodgson’s Nicole Kidman doesn’t do much more than exhale and widen her eyes at each plot development — which is pretty much the sum total of Kidman’s actual performance in the actual series. Hodgson’s impression of Hugh Grant in “The Undoing” deftly skewers the array of look-at-me mannerisms and tics that Grant has been trading on for decades.

I can’t wait to see what TV series sparks Hodgson’s imagination next. Until then, I’ll have to be content in the knowledge that his “Crown” spoof is just a few clicks away.





Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.