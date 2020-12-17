Trapped inside today? Here are 10 shows and movies to watch

So if you’re able, the best option just might be to bundle up under the covers, dim the lights, and set yourself up to binge old classics and new favorites. Throughout the day, you can park yourself near a window, put your hands on your hips, and say “Wow, it’s really coming down out there.”

The weather outside is most certainly frightful. Just as the holidays near, Massachusetts was blanketed with snow and smacked with high winds. Temperatures are near freezing — or below. A flash freeze stands to make the roadways even more treacherous. And the winter weather isn’t going anywhere for a while.

Until then, here is a subjective list of movies and TV to watch mid-blizzard.

If you want to laugh: ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Moira Rose, artfully played by Catherine O’Hara in this Emmy-winning comedy, would have so much to say about this snowstorm. In six seasons, the PopTV show follows a once-wealthy family who suddenly finds themselves penniless in the small town of Schitt’s Creek. It’s chock full of sarcasm and hilarity — perfect for an otherwise dreary day. Watch on Netflix

The Rose family from "Schitt's Creek" Steve Wilkie/Pop TV

If you want to watch something new: ‘Normal People’

This 12-episode adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Ireland-set novel is one you can “breeze through,” according to the Globe’s TV critic Matthew Gilbert. It’s an intimate story about the romance between Marianne and Connell, touching on themes of “love, sex, and class.” (Also, if you are one of the people who still hasn’t seen “The Crown” or “The Queen’s Gambit,” make today the day.) Watch on Hulu

If you want to start something that never ends: ‘It’s always Sunny in Philadelphia’

There are TV viewers in this world who never want a show they start to have a finale. Having completed 14 seasons, this sitcom tracks a lovable group of pub-owning degenerates, also known as “The Gang.” And as of last week, it’s been renewed for four more seasons. Watch on Hulu

Danny DeVito, Charlie Day, and Katlin Olson in the season 6 premiere of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." AP/Associated Press

If you like improv (that seems scripted): ‘Let them All Talk’

Short story writer Deborah Eisenberg outlined this movie’s storyline for its experienced cast — Meryl Streep, Candice Bergen, and Dianne Wiest — and then let them improvise the dialogue. The film follows a plucky, prize-winning writer who boards a cruise with two old college friends in an effort to rid herself of writer’s block. “The combined years of experience of the leading trio make for a master class in how to sculpt dialogue, rhythm, and dramatic direction from thin air,” Globe critic Ty Burr wrote. Watch on HBO Max

If you want to have an at-home dance party: ‘Hamilton’

Live stage shows are still a no-go, but that doesn’t mean you can’t watch them from your couch. Take this cold weather opportunity to dive into Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway smash, a tour de force pop musical about Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. Watch on Disney+

Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of "Hamilton" perform at the 2016 Tony Awards in New York. Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

If you want to get in the holiday spirit: ‘Elf’

It looks like the North Pole outside, so you might as well visit it on screen. This 2003 classic about Buddy the Elf, the human raised amongst Santa’s elves who goes to New York in search of his father, is the perfect movie to watch with family today. Watch on Hulu

If you want to pretend like you’re reading: ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield’

Starring Dev Patel, this 2019 release is an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic novel: a tale of young orphan from childhood to maturity as he embarks on adventures and makes a few friends. . Watch on Amazon Prime Video

If you’re in the mood for something more serious: ‘Let him go’

This genre-bending movie, starring Diane Lane and Kevin Costner, is about an aging couple struggling to free their grandson from a high-country criminal clan in South Dakota. It’s an action film, but also a drama, thriller, and western. “It’s the contradictions that sell it,” Burr wrote. Watch on Youtube

If you haven’t had enough of politics: ‘The Plot Against America’

If all the real-world political drama of 2020 didn’t satisfy you, try this six-episode miniseries that imagines what could have happened if FDR lost the 1940 election to the anti-Semitic Charles Lindbergh. Watch on HBO

If you want to watch ‘Die Hard’: ‘Die Hard’

It’s the movie. It’s that movie. It’s “Die Hard.” The 1988 action film follows a New York City cop fighting alone to save a group hostages — that includes his wife — from a skyscraper. If you really need an excuse to watch it, remember, it’s technically a holiday movie. Watch on HBO

