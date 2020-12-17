With clever comedies and transporting dramas, TV offered some great escapes

But still, many of us have been muddling through this stalled time period, and its unoccupied hours, socially distant loneliness, and political frustrations, with the help of great, good, and even mediocre shows. We love to get lost in stories — told in books, through clouds, and on TV. At their best, they help give a sense of order to the chaos of human existence and provoke thoughts about morality and mortality. And at their flimsiest, they nonetheless distract from whichever particular ghosts may be haunting us at the moment, or just helping us escape from the grind. Sometimes, re-watching “The Office” — with its coworkers stuffed in a room together — is just the right respite from worrying about COVID-19 and its dangers.

Many times since March, friends and I have wondered aloud what this pandemic lockdown might have been like without television. Yes, those of you who may be rolling your eyes, I know people can read, and read to one another, and read the clouds with their imaginations if so inclined. I know that TV is not the only choice.

Indeed, “The Office,” which NBC ended in 2013, continues to be one of the most popular series on Netflix, at least according to the bits of ratings information we have about streaming services. Perhaps that’s because, despite its portrait of professional boredom and awkward workplace relationships, it offers a sly yet affectionate point of view that speaks to us particularly loudly these days. Or maybe it’s just that the characters, like most of us, are misfits whose quirks can be funny. As the year winds down, “The Office” streaming lovers are in for a wakeup call; the series leaves Netflix on Dec. 31, when it jumps over to Peacock. Cross your fingers: There are three tiers of Peacock, and it’s possible that “The Office” will land in the first tier, which is free with commercials.

Pandemic viewing created a few big hits this year, some classier than others. Lots of people started off the crisis with a fascination for Netflix’s “Tiger King,” a series that, to me, represents the worst and most damaging impulses of contemporary television — it’s even uglier than “Dr. Pimple Popper.” This burst of popularity came at the time when President Trump was hosting his nightly self-promotional COVID-19 rambles, and for me they were equally and similarly unbearable reality shows — TV that celebrates and elevates the most badly behaved people, many of whom are cruel, deluded, narcissistic, and/or fame-hungry.

But then — phew — a much warmer-hearted series seemed to be on everyone’s viewing list: “Schitt’s Creek.” The Canadian comedy, whose seasons ran on Pop TV before going to Netflix, had already developed a following, but the pandemic put that popularity into fifth gear. It seemed to suit a public need for comfort, with its lovable, once-wealthy Rose family learning to be human in a small town. “Schitt’s Creek” gave us a family coping with diminished lives, something we’ve all been facing during the pandemic, and it gave us a new classic TV character, namely Catherine O’Hara’s Moira Rose, she of the fancy lexicon and the mysterious accent. At the Emmys in September, still riding on its lockdown love, the show broke records by sweeping the major comedy categories.

Laura Linney and Jason Bateman in the Netflix series "Ozark." Steve Diehl/Netflix

“Ozark,” a Netflix drama about an entire family breaking bad, delivered its third season in March, and it took off. The Jason Bateman-Laura Linney series found many new fans, as the story line grew sharper than ever. While Hollywood production had ceased for months, leaving the broadcast networks and some of the cable channels in a bad place rather quickly, Netflix remained fully stocked with all kinds of content. Before long, the streamer premiered “The Queen’s Gambit,” an unusual miniseries about chess, an orphan, and addiction that became a word-of-mouth hit. And shortly after that, season four of “The Crown” arrived, featuring story lines about Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher, and it, too, inspired tons of buzz and viewership.

Television has helped transport us and stimulate us at a time when we’ve needed it. Not surprisingly, recent attempts to capture the terror and the tedium of our mid-pandemic lives did not find significant audiences. Netflix’s “Social Distance,” Freeform’s “Love in the Time of Corona,” NBC’s “Connecting,” they failed to catch on. Too soon? Perhaps they will be of historical interest in the years to come, when we’re past this awful year and ready to look back analytically at one of our nation’s lows. Then again, perhaps not.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.