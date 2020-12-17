Biogen agrees to $22m fine to resolve federal kickback case over co-pays

Specialty pharmacy Advanced Care Scripts, meanwhile, agreed to pay $1.4 million to resolve allegations that it assisted Biogen’s improper use of the foundations ― the Chronic Disease Fund and The Assistance Fund ― to subsidize purchases of the MS drugs Avonex and Tysabri, which helped ensure Biogen would be receive revenue from Medicare reimbursements for the treatments. Prosecutors say Biogen, along with ACS, used the two nonprofit foundations to cover the copay obligations of thousands of Medicare patients.

Cambridge biotech Biogen has agreed to pay $22 million to resolve allegations levied by federal prosecutors that it illegally used two foundations as conduits to fund Medicare co-payments for patients taking two of Biogen’s multiple sclerosis drugs.

The US Attorney’s office in Boston cited specific actions by Biogen that took place in 2011, 2012, and 2013. In making the announcement of the settlement, it cited a federal anti-kickback law that prohibits drug companies from offering or paying remuneration to induce Medicare patients to buy their drugs.

This settlement represents just the latest in a string of similar agreements that federal prosecutors have reached in an ongoing investigation into how drug companies turn to charitable foundations to help patients pay for their treatments.

“By using co-pay foundations this way — as a conduit to pay for co-pays for Biogen patients — Biogen violated the anti-kickback statute and undermined Medicare’s co-pay structure, which Congress designed to safeguard against inflated drug prices,” First Assistant US Attorney Nathaniel Mendell said in a statement.

In a statement Thursday, Biogen noted that is “among a number of companies that previously disclosed receiving subpoenas in connection with a government investigation of organizations that provide financial assistance to Medicare patients.” The company disagrees with the prosecutors’ assertions, and argues its conduct was appropriate, but it said it’s settling the case “to put this investigation behind it and to continue its focus on the needs of patients.” The company said it continues to believe independent charitable programs, and donations to those programs, can help patients’ health by improving access to important medicines.

