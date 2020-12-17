Blum, the largest New England-based accounting firm, to be acquired by CLA

The West Hartford-based firm is merging with CliftonLarsonAllen LLP, the eighth-largest accounting firm in the country. Financial terms were not disclosed, but the firms expect the deal to close on Jan 1.

Blum, Shapiro & Co. has steadily grown in the region over the years to become the largest New England-based accounting and consulting firm, by combining with smaller ones. Now, it’s pairing up with a much bigger firm .

“This is an outstanding opportunity for our clients and our people,” said Blum chief executive Joe Kask in an interview. “That’s always been our focus.”

The scheduled closing date is exactly 10 years to the day that Blum officially arrived in Massachusetts, through its merger with Needel, Welch & Stone. Often stylized as blumshapiro, or simply blum, the firm has steadily been building its name recognition here ever since, and now has about 200 people in the state, spread among offices in Boston, Quincy, Worcester, Newton, North Andover, and Burlington. The Blum name will be phased out in favor of CLA.

CLA has offices in Quincy, New Bedford, Lexington, and Vineyard Haven. But it has been looking to build a bigger client base here. That’s why it turned to the partners at Blum, said Kask.

“They want to grow more in the Northeast and they really haven’t been able to hit the goal to the extent they want to,” said Kask, who will be the regional managing partner for New England at CLA. “They know we have a great presence” here.

CLA is roughly 10 times the size of Blum, which has a nearly 550-person staff — spread among 11 offices and four states — including about 75 partners. CLA, meanwhile, employs about 6,200 people, including about 750 principals. Blum has told its clients they will not see rates go up as a result of the merger.

Kask also said he expects minimal job losses.

“We’re hopeful we’ll be able to find everybody a home in the combined organization but there are going to be some areas” that overlap, Kask said. “We’re hopeful that there are very few people that will be impacted.”

He doesn’t expect any offices to be closed in the short term, although it’s possible the two firms’ Quincy operations could be combined under one roof at some point.

Kask said the COVID-19 pandemic was not a driving force for the merger. Instead, he said the CLA-Blum deal is about adding opportunities for Blum’s partners and its clients, alongside a larger firm with a compatible culture. Kask said Blum continued to add staffers and clients this year, although revenue will be down modestly, at more than $100 million.

“Blum, Shapiro has done very well, even in the backdrop of the pandemic,” Kask said.

Kask said CLA does not have an office that it deems to be a headquarters location. Its roots are in the Midwest, and its heaviest concentration of offices is in that region. The firm came about from the 2012 merger of Clifton Gunderson and LarsonAllen. Blum’s origins are in the Hartford area, and it dates back to the 1980 merger of two Connecticut firms.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.