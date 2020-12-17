German coronavirus cases jump by most since start of pandemic

Germany recorded the most new coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, one day after the government imposed a hard lockdown on Europe’s biggest economy.

Infections surged by 45,113 in the 24 hours through Thursday morning, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That easily exceeded the previous high of 32,734 recorded last week and brought the total to 1.42 million. Daily virus-related fatalities amounted to 729, after hitting a record 910 on Wednesday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel hinted this week that stringent restrictions, which are set to run until Jan. 10, will remain in place longer. Merkel told her parliamentary caucus that Germany faces a new peak of infections next month and predicted that the first two months of 2021 will be particularly tough, according to a participant in the virtual meeting Tuesday.