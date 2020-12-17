Google’s legal peril grows in face of third antitrust suit

One day after 10 other states accused Google of abusing its dominance in advertising and overcharging publishers, and two months after the Justice Department said the company’s deals with other tech giants throttled competition, the bipartisan group of state prosecutors said in a lawsuit Thursday that Google downplayed websites that let users search for information in specialized areas such as home repair services and travel reviews. They also accused the company of using exclusive deals with phone makers such as Apple to prioritize Google’s search service over rivals such as Firefox and DuckDuckGo.

More than 30 states, including Massachusetts, added to Google’s mushrooming legal woes Thursday, accusing the Silicon Valley titan of illegally arranging its search results to push out smaller rivals.

That suppression, the states said in their lawsuit, has locked in Google’s nearly 90 percent market dominance in search and has made it impossible for the smaller companies to grow into formidable competitors. Google has sought to extend that dominance to new venues such as home voice assistants, said the prosecutors, from states including Colorado, Nebraska, New York, and Utah.

The cascade of lawsuits against Google could gauge the staying power of the growing backlash against the largest tech companies, a movement that increasingly looks like it will usher in major changes for some of the world’s most popular digital services.

Critics have argued for years that Google, Apple, Facebook, and Amazon built sprawling empires over commerce, communications, and culture, and then abused their growing power. But only recently have federal or state regulators brought major cases against them.

The Federal Trade Commission and 40 state attorneys general last week accused Facebook of buying smaller rivals such as Instagram and WhatsApp to maintain its dominance, in a case that threatens to break the company apart. Regulators in Washington and around the country are also investigating Amazon and Apple.

In addition, Democratic and Republican political leaders have assumed a far more aggressive stance against the industry, including pushing changes to a once-sacrosanct law that protects sites from liability for the content posted by their users.

“Our economy is more concentrated than ever, and consumers are squeezed when they are deprived of choices in valued products and services,” said Phil Weiser, Colorado’s attorney general. “Google’s anticompetitive actions have protected its general search monopolies and excluded rivals, depriving consumers of the benefits of competitive choices, forestalling innovation and undermining new entry or expansion.”

The prosecutors filed the lawsuit in the US District Court of the District of Columbia and asked the court to combine it with one filed by the Justice Department in October, which includes similar accusations. If the court combines the suits, it will expand the scope of the federal case to include a much wider array of accusations about Google’s search business.

Weiser said it was premature to discuss specific outcomes for the case, such as ways in which the company could be broken up.

A Google spokeswoman did not immediately have a comment. The company has long denied accusations of antitrust violations and is expected use its global network of lawyers, economists, and lobbyists to fight the multiple accusations against it.

The lawsuit filed Thursday focuses on how Google maintained its hold on online search. While Google’s ambition has long been to create a directory for the entire web, over the years, other companies have developed search engines that specialize in a specific area. Yelp provides reviews for local businesses. Tripadvisor offers hotel reviews. Angie’s List points users to reliable home repair services.

Prosecutors said that Google had methodically downplayed these sites in its own search results while often prominently displaying its own competing reviews or services. That prevented any company from creating a broader grouping of specialized services that could have challenged Google’s search engine.new

More recently, the company has used illegal tactics to extend its dominance to new vehicles for online search, including connected cars and home voice assistants, the prosecutors said. The lawsuit also contains allegations that Google abused data privacy.

The states began their search investigation in late summer 2019, part of a tidal wave of new scrutiny over the power of Big Tech unseen since the antitrust case against Microsoft two decades ago.

Tom Miller, the Democratic attorney general of Iowa, reflected on the case’s similarities with the federal and state lawsuits against Microsoft. Miller was a state attorney leading the states’ charge against Microsoft.

He said that although Microsoft settled charges, years of litigation from the late 1980s to the early 1990s clearly forced the company to correct its anticompetitive business practices. He said antitrust action, which could stretch on for years in courts, can help encourage more competition no matter the results of litigation.

“Some people argue that if we had not brought the case” against Microsoft, Miller said, “there would not have been a Google.”