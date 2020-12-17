Robinhood agrees to $65 million civil penalty to resolve SEC charges

Robinhood advertises its trading services to customers as “commission free,“ but the agency said that contradicted what it called the “unusually high payment“ the company charges for order flow rates, prices that deprived customers of $34.1 million.

The federal regulator accused the company of misleading or omitting information about its largest revenue source — “namely, payments from trading firms in exchange for Robinhood sending its customer orders to those firms for execution“ — in its communications with clients between 2015 and late 2018, and on its website. This system is known as “payment for order flow.“

Robinhood has agreed to a $65 million civil penalty to resolve charges the popular trading app misled clients about how it makes money, the US Securities and Exchange Commission announced Thursday.

The company grew rapidly from October 2018 June 2019, during which it claimed on its website FAQ that its execution quality matched or beat its competitors — statements that the SEC categorized as false and misleading.

“Robinhood provided misleading information to customers about the true costs of choosing to trade with the firm,“ Stephanie Avakian, director of the SEC’s Enforcement Division, said in the release. “Brokerage firms cannot mislead customers about order execution quality.“

Robinhood agreed to pay the $65 million civil penalty without admitting or denying the allegations, as well as adhere to a cease-and-desist order to not violate federal antifraud and record-keeping provisions.

“The settlement relates to historical practices that do not reflect Robinhood today,“ Dan Gallagher, chief legal officer for Robinhood, said in an emailed statement. “We recognize the responsibility that comes with having helped millions of investors make their first investments, and we’re committed to continuing to evolve Robinhood as we grow to meet our customers’ needs.“

On Wednesday, Massachusetts regulators accused the popular online investing platform of violating state securities laws, claiming in an administrative complaint that the app-based service treats personal finance as a game to attract young and inexperienced consumers.

The securities complaint, filed by the office of Secretary of State William Galvin, also says the Silicon Valley company has failed to shore up its digital infrastructure amid its runaway growth, resulting in several outages that limited customers’ ability to trade during periods of huge major stock market volatility.

“Their entire business plan is about building volume for their site and not helping people intelligently invest,“ Galvin said in an interview with the Globe. “They have to make sure that their customers understand that there’s a risk of loss. It’s not a game. It’s real money, and they could lose it.“

Users sign up to the online brokerage for free and make trades in stocks and other investments without paying a commission fee. The seven-year-old company then sells those trades to a third-party entity, earning a small amount of money on each transaction.

Galvin’s office wants Robinhood to hire an outside consultant to examine its marketing policies and procedures and to pay more to give close attention to protecting its infrastructure from outages. The complaint also seeks administrative fines.

In a statement, Robinhood said it disputes disagrees with the allegations and will defend itself “vigorously.“

“Millions of people have made their first investments through Robinhood, and we remain continuously focused on serving them,“ the company said. According to the complaint from Galvin’s office, Robinhood has nearly 500,000 accounts in Massachusetts, with a value of about $1.6 billion.

In the SEC case, Robinhood also agreed to keep an independent consultant to oversee the company’s policies and procedures for customer communications, payment for order flow, and best execution of customer orders, according to the SEC.

“We are fully transparent in our communications with customers about our current revenue streams, have significantly improved our best execution processes, and have established relationships with additional market makers to improve execution quality,“ a Robinhood spokeswoman said.

Material from The Boston Globe was used in this report.