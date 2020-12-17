Author and cult expert talks Fiji, diving, and future grand plans

When he was a junior in college, Newton resident Steven Hassan was recruited into the Unification Movement (also known as the Unification Church), whose followers were known as “Moonies.” His experiences from that period and subsequent studies of mind control and destructive authoritarian power have made him one of the nation’s leading experts on cults. The licensed mental health counselor — who holds a PhD and is often a guest on national news programs to talk about cults — turned his attention to President Trump and his followers in his book “The Cult of Trump,” which was released in hardcover last year and in paperback in October. “There’s a chapter in the book on malignant narcissism. I give examples of how Trump’s behavior is comparable to that of Jim Jones [who led a mass suicide of his Peoples Temple followers in Jonestown, Guyana, in 1978]; [L. Ron] Hubbard [the founder of the Church of Scientology]; and [Sun Myung] Moon, who was the head of my cult,” Hassan said. “I talk about cults being on the continuum, from OK cults that are benign and where you have informed consent, to the unhealthy, destructive, authoritarian types.” Hassan, 66, said he hopes his book will lessen the political polarization in the country. “It’s not only a diagnostic book, but a prescription book. It tells you what the problem is so we can fix it,” he said. “It has a chapter on helping people get out of the cult of Trump and what we have to do in the future to prevent this from ever happening again.” The Queens, N.Y., native, who lives in Newton with his wife, freelance science writer and artist Misia Landau; son, Matthew, 18; and 1-year-old Cavapoo, Sophie, is an avid scuba diver who can’t wait for his next underwater adventure. We caught up with Hassan to talk about all things travel.

Favorite vacation destination? My favorite so far was when my wife, Misia, and son, Matthew, went scuba diving in Fiji. We stayed at Taveuni Island Resort and Spa. I have been scuba diving since I turned 40 and I find the experience a spiritual experience that relaxes me and holds me in awe. Every destination is a new journey to a new world. Fiji was always a fantasy destination and when my son got certified [as a scuba diver] he did his first open water dives there.