Author and cult expert talks Fiji, diving, and future grand plans

When he was a junior in college, Newton resident Steven Hassan was recruited into the Unification Movement (also known as the Unification Church), whose followers were known as “Moonies.” His experiences from that period and subsequent studies of mind control and destructive authoritarian power have made him one of the nation’s leading experts on cults. The licensed mental health counselor — who holds a PhD and is often a guest on national news programs to talk about cults — turned his attention to President Trump and his followers in his book “The Cult of Trump,” which was released in hardcover last year and in paperback in October. “There’s a chapter in the book on malignant narcissism. I give examples of how Trump’s behavior is comparable to that of Jim Jones [who led a mass suicide of his Peoples Temple followers in Jonestown, Guyana, in 1978]; [L. Ron] Hubbard [the founder of the Church of Scientology]; and [Sun Myung] Moon, who was the head of my cult,” Hassan said. “I talk about cults being on the continuum, from OK cults that are benign and where you have informed consent, to the unhealthy, destructive, authoritarian types.” Hassan, 66, said he hopes his book will lessen the political polarization in the country. “It’s not only a diagnostic book, but a prescription book. It tells you what the problem is so we can fix it,” he said. “It has a chapter on helping people get out of the cult of Trump and what we have to do in the future to prevent this from ever happening again.” The Queens, N.Y., native, who lives in Newton with his wife, freelance science writer and artist Misia Landau; son, Matthew, 18; and 1-year-old Cavapoo, Sophie, is an avid scuba diver who can’t wait for his next underwater adventure. We caught up with Hassan to talk about all things travel.
Favorite vacation destination? My favorite so far was when my wife, Misia, and son, Matthew, went scuba diving in Fiji. We stayed at Taveuni Island Resort and Spa. I have been scuba diving since I turned 40 and I find the experience a spiritual experience that relaxes me and holds me in awe. Every destination is a new journey to a new world. Fiji was always a fantasy destination and when my son got certified [as a scuba diver] he did his first open water dives there.
Favorite food or drink while vacationing? While the advice is to not drink when diving a lot, I always like a vodka and cranberry or a vodka martini up with a twist.
Where would you like to travel to but haven’t? I would love to go to dive the Great Barrier Reef — what is left of it which is living — and would like to also go to Cocos Island as well as Palau, New Guinea. Oh and South Africa [to] do cage diving with great white sharks. The main issue is time and money and wishing to go with my family and their schedules.
One item you can’t leave home without when traveling? I hate to say it, but my smartphone. ... A sunhat would be a second must-have.
Aisle or window? Aisle seat always. I need to stand and stretch my legs, and if I need to go to bathroom, I hate having to disturb others.
Favorite childhood travel memory? Doing a cross country AYH [American Youth Hostel] bicycle trip across the USA at age 16 with a small group of others — and one 21-year-old [who was] in charge of us. It was really my first time exploring America and it was 80 miles a day of pedaling; so grueling. We had tents and backpacks so we slept out on campgrounds mostly and it was just beautiful and also challenging as hell to do this. In Colorado we got harassed by some rednecks who didn’t like hippie-looking kids on bicycles with backpacks.
Guilty pleasure when traveling? Spending lots of money on great dining. Love to hire personal tour guides, too.
Best travel tip? Bring breathable, washable clothes and underwear and different shoes and slippers.
JULIET PENNINGTON