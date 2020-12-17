Celtics center Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian reportedly spotted at Boston restaurant

Those wondering whether Tristan Thompson’s arrival in Boston would prompt the Kardashians to spend more time in the city now have their answer.

The newly-acquired Celtics center Thompson and Khloe Kardashian were spotted late Tuesday night having dinner at Zuma at the Four Seasons Hotel on Dalton Street, according to multiple reports.

They reportedly both wore masks as they entered the Japanese restaurant single-file before heading to a private dining room in the back, behind the chef’s kitchen.