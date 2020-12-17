Your guide to Boston’s holiday takeout feasts

Order a ham dinner, roasted sirloin, meatballs, brunch items, and more for pickup on Dec. 22 and 23. www.atavolawinchester.com

Holidays at home: Lots of restaurants will offer Christmas Eve and Christmas Day takeout meals this year. Here’s a hearty sampling:

Alcove, West End

Pick up a holiday takeout menu that skips from elegant to comforting, from caviar to chicken fingers to lobster mac and cheese to chateaubriand. Order by Dec. 21 at 2:30 p.m. for pickup on Dec. 23 or Dec. 24. https://alcoveboston.com/

Bambara, Cambridge

Order ham ($32) or beef fillet ($52) dinners with sides like clam chowder and mac-and-cheese by Dec. 21 for Dec. 24 pickup from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. www.bambara-cambridge.com

Advertisement

Barbara Lynch Collective, various Boston locations

Lynch’s restaurants offer pick-up from the South End’s Butcher Shop beginning Dec. 21, with dishes including goose and beef Wellington. www.barbaralynch.com

Bar Mezzana, South End

Order a $50-per-person holiday take-home menu until Dec. 20, with pickup on Dec. 23 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.: beef Wellington, creamed spinach, potato gratin, bûche de Noël, and add-ons like oysters and caviar. www.barmezzana.com

Bianca, Chestnut Hill

Order a $345 prime rib dinner for four, a $210 spiced ham dinner for four, and sweets like bread pudding by Dec. 20 for Dec. 24 pickup. www.biancachestnuthill.com

Big Heart Hospitality, The Fenway

Tiffani Faison’s Fenway restaurants (Orfano, Sweet Cheeks, Tiger Mama) offer a slew of takeout options, including lasagna and beef tenderloin, barbecue, and whole smoked duck with spicy Sichuan noodles. Pick-up on Dec. 23 from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. www.sweetcheeksq.com

Brassica, Jamaica Plain

Brassica offers plenty of a la carte Christmas dishes (and nips) for pickup on Dec. 24 starting at 4 p.m. www.brassicakitchen.com

Celeste, Union Square

Order margaritas for two, ceviche, black squid pasta with scallops, Incan stew, and more by Sunday, Dec. 20 for Dec. 23 pickup or delivery. www.celesteunionsquare.com

Advertisement

Citizen, The Fenway

Get a ham or roasted sirloin dinner, with add-ons like charcuterie and toffee pudding. Order by Dec. 22 for pickup on Dec. 24 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Davio’s, various locations

The Italian restaurant serves a $75 Feast of the Seven Fishes menu on Christmas Eve plus dinner on Christmas Day for takeaway. Christmas meals like lobster thermidor, plus sides, start at $85 per person. www.davios.com

Fox & the Knife, South Boston

Get antipasti, arancini, polenta, baked ziti, and more at $120 for two. Pickup on Dec. 24 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. www.foxandtheknife.com

Beef with Pine and Maple at Harvest. Handout (Custom credit)

Harvest, Harvard Square

Get a $110 Christmas feast for two, including beef Wellington, sides, and eggnog cheesecake. Add cheese and charcuterie for a surcharge. Order 48 hours in advance. www.harvestcambridge.com

Mida, South End

The Italian restaurant offers a “Feast of the Seven Pastas” menu on Dec. 23, serving two to four people, for $110. Get lobster scampi, ricotta ravioli, and more. www.midaboston.com

Neighborhood Kitchen, Medford

Order Christmas heat-and-serve pans by Dec. 20: Caribbean lasagna, Creole grilled shrimp, Haitian mac and cheese, and more. www.nkboston.com

Pagu, Central Square

Try sake-steamed branzino with papaya salad or Sichuan peppercorn prime rib and gravy, plus extras, from $154 for four people, as well as paella, hand-pulled noodles, suckling pig, and other extras. Order by Dec. 20; delivery is free within an eight-mile radius. www.gopagu.com

Advertisement

Sarma, Somerville

Enjoy a Mediterranean Christmas feast for two ($220), with a big menu that includes hot crab and artichoke dip, black truffle baba ghanoush, and chocolate tahini lava cake. www.sarmarestaurant.com

Scampo, Beacon Hill

Lydia Shire’s Liberty Hotel flagship serves Sicilian porchetta, a goose with apple-sausage stuffing, sea bass, short ribs — just pick your pleasure (and pick up on Dec. 24). Order by Dec. 20. www.scampoboston.com

Sycamore, Newton Centre

Order a snack board (cheese, paté, deviled eggs), French cassoulet, toffee pudding, and more, with pickup on Dec. 24 beginning at 11 a.m. www.sycamorenewton.com/

Suya Joint, Roxbury

Order from an a la carte Christmas menu that includes fish pies; stewed fish, beef, goat, or chicken; shrimp fried rice; carrot cake; and more. Order by Dec. 22. www.suyajointrestaurant.com

Thistle & Leek, Newton Centre

This newish gastropub serves a Christmas Eve dinner centered around duck and a Christmas Day meal with prime rib and mince pie. Dine indoors or outside on their heated patio, or take home treats from their larder, including cottage pie and clam dip. www.thistleandleek.com

Tony & Elaine’s, North End

Try either a Roman (porchetta, bread pudding) or an Italian-American (eggplant parmesan, chicken cutlets) feast, designed for six people at $145. Order by Dec. 21. www.tonyandelaines.com

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.