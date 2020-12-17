AG Healey reaches $10 million settlement with Lawrence home health care provider in fraud case

Attorney General Maura Healey’s office has reached a $10 million settlement with a Lawrence-based home health care firm that allegedly sent false claims to MassHealth, the state Medicaid program for low-income residents officials said Thursday.

Maestro-Connections Health Systems LLC and its chief executive, George Kiongera, allegedly billed MassHealth, without providing proper documentation from January 2014 to August 2019, Healey’s office said in a statement.

The agreement also blocks Maestro-Connections from providing services to MassHealth members until the company hires an outside monitor and undergoes a three-year compliance program — updating its policies, retraining staff, and cooperating with annual audits, according to the statement.